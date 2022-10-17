Health Union Expands Leadership Team with Scott Schappell, Chief Revenue Officer, and Steve Warker, Executive VP of Product

Schappell and Warker join the leader in social health to accelerate innovation, position the company for exponential growth

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Union , the leader in social health, today announces that it has hired Scott Schappell as chief revenue officer and Steve Warker as executive vice president of product. These key hirings represent a pivotal moment in Health Union's growth journey as each brings experience and expertise that will enhance and extend the value of Health Union's business model and offerings to benefit the healthcare industry overall.

As chief revenue officer, Schappell will be responsible for optimizing topline revenue as Health Union continues its growth, develops innovative products and expands partnerships throughout the healthcare industry. He will oversee the company's sales and business development teams, including media, marketing research insights and new product sales.

Schappell brings more than three decades of influential sales leadership within both pharma and digital health companies. He joins Health Union after nearly a decade at ShareCare, where he most recently served as chief revenue officer for the company's life sciences division; among his accomplishments, he was recognized during this time as a 2021 PM360 ELITE "Sales MVP."

Schappell began his career with major pharmaceutical companies Merck and GSK, developing a tacit knowledge of the industry's evolving sales and marketing needs. He then went on to hold successful executive sales leadership positions at companies in various stages of their life cycles, whose services ranged from video (HealthiNation) to research to point-of-care.

"Scott is a rare breed that has intensive experience and, as a result, deep understanding of both the pharma industry and an array of meaningful healthcare services that are essential to the industry," said Olivier Chateau, Health Union's co-founder and CEO. "In addition to understanding what is necessary to increase revenue and optimize sales, Scott is laser-focused on finding approaches that meet the needs of both our industry partners and people living with chronic and complex health conditions."

In his role as executive vice president of product, Warker will lead the company's charge to develop new, innovative products that meet the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. The expanded product portfolio will align strategically and operationally with Health Union's desire and ability to bring enhanced value to patients, caregivers and a broad spectrum of healthcare industry partners.

Warker brings two decades of experience in operations, technology and product spanning multiple industries, including energy, healthcare and information technology consulting. Specifically, his background in building and delivering data products will prove pivotal in creating meaningful, next-generation data solutions that optimize Health Union's mutually beneficial business model.

Warker began his career at Sunoco leading various technology teams over 11 years. He then joined MMIT (Managed Markets Insight & Technology) where he held multiple leadership roles across operations and data products. Immediately prior to joining Health Union, Warker served as a strategic business unit lead at IT solutions firm GalaxE.Solutions, where he serviced Fortune 500 clients across the financial, retail and healthcare industries.

"Steve serves a very important role in Health Union's ongoing growth by helping the company develop innovative products that continue to show the entire healthcare industry the power of social health," said Lauren Lawhon, Health Union's president and COO. "We are confident that, with his years of experience operationalizing product development and delivery, he will help us further tap into our impressive resources and provide products that benefit both partners and people with chronic and complex health conditions."

Both Schappell and Warker will work closely with David Shronk, Health Union's chief commercial officer. In this role, Shronk oversees the successful integration and implementation of the company's commercial strategy, specifically focused on media product delivery, analytics and client service.

About Health Union

Health Union is the proven industry leader driving and amplifying social health. As the premier social health company, only Health Union encourages the dynamic, real-time action people take to find meaningful connections and share information that impact their health journey. The company reaches millions of people through the largest portfolio of condition-specific online health communities (e.g., Migraine.com, MultipleSclerosis.net, LungCancer.net) and health leaders - addressing virtually every condition and providing the information, connection and support they need.

