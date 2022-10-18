FREE DORITOS® LOCOS TACOS ARE BACK IN A DELICIOUS NEW WAY FOR TACO BELL'S® 11TH STEAL A BASE STEAL A TACO

Redemption is now available for eager Taco Bell® Rewards members faster than ever before – plus a new in-app "Taco Hero" prediction

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Back for the 11th year, Taco Bell is teaming up with MLB to celebrate passionate baseball and taco fans across the country through the highly-anticipated tradition of 'Steal a Base, Steal a Taco' during the 2022 World Series presented by Capital One. As always, Taco Bell will honor the player that steals a base in the Fall Classic as America's Taco Hero, scoring free tacos for fans nationwide. But now, Taco Bell is stepping up to the plate with a new twist on the classic promo: Rewards members can now redeem their free taco the same night the base is stolen and predict this year's Taco Hero for even more rewards!

Once the base is stolen, Taco Bell Rewards members across America can celebrate with a free Nacho Cheese Doritos® Locos Tacos*. While previously having to wait up to a week for redemption day, Taco Bell Rewards members will be able to access the offer faster than ever before and only on the Taco Bell app. Fans just need to sign up for Taco Bell Rewards by the start of the World Series or within 10 days after the stolen base to snag this sweet deal!

"Consumers are looking for instant access to exclusive experiences and relevant moments. We've combined all of those elements in the biggest update to our SABSAT program since its inception," said Sean Tresvant, Global Chief Brand Officer. "We didn't even have a mobile app when we first launched SABSAT with MLB. Now the Taco Bell app serves as the ticket to exclusive loyalty opportunities during the World Series."

Want to extend the fun? Before the World Series, Taco Bell Rewards members can predict on the Taco Bell app who they think will steal the first base and become America's 2022 Taco Hero. Fans can submit their Taco Hero prediction until 11:59 p.m. on October 27 (the night before the first World Series game), and those who predict correctly will receive an upgraded reward of a medium fountain drink with their free Nacho Cheese Doritos® Locos Tacos.

The World Series begins Friday, October 28 live on FOX and is available for viewers to stream in 4K HDR through the FOX NOW and FOX Sports apps. Game Seven of the Fall Classic, if necessary, is scheduled for Saturday, November 5.

To become a Taco Bell Rewards** member, simply download the Taco Bell app and sign up for an account. As a Rewards member you have access to exclusive offers and earn points to redeem for rewards when ordering online, within the app, at the kiosk or by scanning order receipts.

