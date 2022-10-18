HORAN Announces New Chief Operating Officer

Lance Brings 30 Years of Industry Experience to the Growing Organization

CINCINNATI, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the cusp of the company's 75th anniversary, HORAN announces a new addition to the organization's leadership team. Nicolas E. Lance joins HORAN as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately. Lance will lead company growth, overseeing corporate functions and partnering with President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Terence L. Horan to strategically position HORAN for continued success.

Nicolas Lance, COO, HORAN (PRNewswire)

Lance initially joined HORAN in January 2022 as a senior consultant. He brings more than 30 years of experience in the insurance and financial services industry, serving in leadership roles at OneAmerica, MetLife, AXA, and Generali.

"Nicolas is an accomplished leader with depth of knowledge, breadth of experience and industry expertise at regional, national and global levels," said President and Chief Executive Officer Terence L. Horan. "He comes to us at an inflexion point in our firm's growth; I'm confident in his ability to join me in leading HORAN and serving our clients and associates."

In his new capacity, Lance will also serve on the company's internal boards, working alongside Horan to support growth across the enterprise's group health, employee benefits, wealth management, life insurance and retirement practices. Lance is a graduate of The University of Rhode Island; he obtained his Master of Business Administration (MBA) from The George Washington University and received an Executive Certificate in Retirement Planning from The Wharton School at The University of Pennsylvania.

"I'm humbled and honored to officially join HORAN," shared Lance. "I recognize the high-level of service, innovative solutions, and dedication our associates bring to every individual, family, and organization we serve. Our clients seek expertise, best in class customer service, and unbiased trusted advice to guide them through the ever-changing health and financial landscapes. We have the right teams in place, and I look forward to building and delivering on our promises to our clients alongside our talented associates."

HORAN will officially celebrate its 75th anniversary in September 2023. The company's headquarters recently completed a 34,000 square foot multi-million-dollar office renovation at the 8044 Building in Kenwood. HORAN operates three additional offices in Dayton, Columbus, and Northern Kentucky. The company manages employee benefits for more than 600 group clients, and supports the health, wealth, and life journey for more than 320,000 individuals.

For nearly 75 years, HORAN has served as an independently owned trusted advisor providing dedicated service, support, and partnership in employee benefits and retirement plan consulting, wealth management and life insurance for estate and business planning. The company is headquartered in Kenwood, OH and operates regional offices in Dayton, Columbus and in Northern Kentucky. For more information, visit HORAN's website or on LinkedIn or Instagram.

HORAN® is the marketing name for the companies of HORAN. The companies of HORAN® are: Horan Associates, Inc., Horan Securities, Inc., member FINRA | SIPC (aka HORAN Wealth Management), Horan Capital Advisors, LLC, and Horan Smart Business, LLC. HORAN Wealth Management and HORAN Capital Advisors are, an SEC Registered Investment Advisors, Cincinnati, Ohio.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Susanna Max, Director of Marketing

513-260-8628

susannam@horanassoc.com

HORAN (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HORAN