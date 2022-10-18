SportsGrid Launches Sports Betting Coverage on AP video platforms

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsGrid Network today announced it will offer its comprehensive daily sports betting coverage via The Associated Press. Content is available today on the AP Video Hub and Newsroom platforms, which provide online delivery of broadcast-quality video to the world's leading digital publishers, news portals, and broadcasters.

The SportsGrid Network offers news publishers an innovative video content solution providing best in class daily sports betting and fantasy sports coverage. The daily reporting features real-time sports news, data, analytics, and statistics to engage sports audiences whenever and wherever with their connected devices. SportsGrid's comprehensive coverage includes daily odds, lines, matchups, injury reports, statistics, news, and more across the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, college sports, golf, tennis, and soccer. The SportsGrid video content amplifies and compliments news publisher's on-demand sports websites and apps creating pre-roll ads and sponsorship opportunities.

AP customers will have access to SportsGrid video content delivering pre-game odds, over/under, point-spread, moneylines with advanced data analytics, allowing them to connect advertisers with engaged sports audiences. The SportsGrid content serves as the sports betting solution to integrate publishers, sportsbooks, and the massive sports gaming audience unlocking an entirely incremental revenue stream.

About SportsGrid

SportsGrid, Inc. is the multimedia technology platform providing digital innovative solutions for the convergence of sports content, gaming, and mobile technology. The SportsGrid multimedia destinations include SportsGrid Streaming Video Network, SportsGrid Radio, SportsGrid.com, DailyRoto, and SportsGrid Studios. With the seismic shift towards multiscreen IP, cloud, and data-driven distribution of sports content, SportsGrid launched an innovative video content management and distribution initiative in 2020. The video distribution platform syndicates the exclusive SportsGrid short form programming to premium publishers to grow and engage their digital sports gaming audiences. SportsGrid, Inc. is the content source and destination to serve the massive sports gaming audience with the unrivaled best of breed programming, technology, data, and gaming analysis.

About AP

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world's population sees AP journalism every day. Online: www.ap.org.

SportsGrid Contact:

