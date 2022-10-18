UVCT Gets Listed On XT.COM In The Main Zone (DeFi)

SINGAPORE, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM, the world's first social infused exchange, is thrilled to announce the listing of the UVCT token on the platform in the Main Zone (DeFi). Users can now trade UVCT by using the UVCT/USDT trading pair from 2022-10-13 07:00 (UTC).

Users can deposit UVCT for trading at 2022-10-12 07:00(UTC)

Withdrawals for UVCT will open at 2022-10-14 07:00 (UTC)

XT.COM offers a wider range of tokens to its user base with this new listing and it also provides users the privilege to UVCT to reach out to the global XT.COM community. The UVCT token will be a valuable addition to the XT platform as it aims at solving problems within the DeFi sector.

About Universe Chain Token (UVCT)

The Universe chain token is a bep-20 token deployed on the Binance Smart Chain network and the native asset of the UVCT Network, a decentralized finance application. The UVCT token can be used in several areas such as insurance, DAO, derivatives, synthetic assets, payment solutions, asset management, and P2P borrowing and lending.

UVCT NETWORK employs 3 simple functions: Reflection, LP acquisition, and token Burning for each trade that takes place. Each transaction is taxed a 10% fee, which is split 2 ways: 5% of the fee is redistributed to all existing holders while the othe 5% of the fee is split 50/50 half of which is sold by the smart contract and converted into BNB. The other half of the UVCT NETWORKS tokens are then automatically paired with the freshly converted BNB and then added into the liquidity pool as a pair.

Website: https://uvc-network.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/Universe_Chain

About UVCT Network

UVCT Network aims to create a financial system that is available to everyone while maximizing trustlessness and minimizing trust for centralized authorities. Technologies such as the internet, cryptography and blockchain have provided us with the tools necessary to deploy a collective financial system without the need for centralized authorities.

This blockchain-based protocol is designed to solve the problems of the DeFi sector. The network enables the exchange of tokens without an intermediary. It can also be integrated into dApps, crypto wallets, and DeFi platforms.

About XT.COM

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.COM is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

View original content:

SOURCE XT.com