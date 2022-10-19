Gain Life, Inc. Selected for NU PropertyCasualty360 Luminaries Class of 2022

BOSTON, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gain Life, a leading provider of claims automation software has been named to NU PropertyCasualty360 Luminaries Class of 2022 in the categories of Technology Innovation honoree and Customer Experience Innovation Honoree.

Gain Life Logo (PRNewswire)

This professional recognition program spotlights innovation in the property & casualty insurance sector. Honorees are companies, people, programs and practices that are modernizing and humanizing P&C insurance. Honorees are selected by a panel of industry experts based on how well they stated and achieved goals with regards to the nomination category; how impactful their work has been; how dedicated the nominee has been to furthering modernization and humanization in the insurance business; and the nominee's commitment to the highest ethical standards as well as dedication to service and excellence.

"Today's top insurance organizations recognize the industry's history and purpose while embodying contemporary processes and services," says NU Property & Casualty Executive Editor Elana Ashanti Jefferson. "My colleagues and I are thrilled to be able to recognize pace-setting insurance organizations, programs, practices, teams and individuals as part of the annual NU PropertyCasualty360 Luminaries recognition program."

"We are delighted that we have been recognized for this prestigious designation. Our team is engaged every day to provide industry leading solutions to claims professionals and the injured workers they support. I am very proud of this team and am amazed constantly by their commitment to excellence, innovation, and a determination to solve this industry's most complicated challenges," said Gain Life CEO Dave Merrill.

Gain Life builds software to help people and organizations return to health, work, and productivity. Their claims automation platform is utilized by self-insured organizations, insurance carriers, and third-party administrators to save claim costs and provide a better claims experience across multiple product lines. Headquartered in Boston, MA, Gain Life was born out of Harvard University's Innovation Lab.

For more information, visit www.gainlife.com.

Contact: Julie Fetherman, Chief Client Officer

julie@gainlife.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gain Life