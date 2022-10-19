NexPoint Merger Arbitrage Fund Named Best Event Driven Fund Over $1 Billion at HFM U.S. Performance Awards

DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint, a multibillion-dollar alternative investment firm, announced today that the NexPoint Merger Arbitrage Fund (the "Fund") won a 2022 HFM U.S. Performance Award. The Fund won in the Event Driven Over $1 Billion category. Winners were announced on October 18, 2022, at the award ceremony in New York City.

A list of 2022 award winners can be found here: HFM US Performance Awards 2022.

The Fund was also shortlisted in the Merger Arbitrage and 40 Act Fund categories.

Now in the 16th year, the HFM U.S. Performance Awards recognize U.S. fund performance across a range of fund strategies, from credit and equity to macro and managed futures.

The HFM U.S. Performance Awards 2022 categories were developed in consultation with the industry to ensure they were representative of the broad and fast-moving nature of the hedge fund sector. Eligible funds had to satisfy criteria such as base of operation in North America, monthly data submitted for their USD share class, submission of assets under management, and performance track record. The judging criteria was carefully considered and structured to result in funds across various strategies being recognized and rewarded for their high achievements.

About NexPoint

NexPoint is a multibillion-dollar alternative investment firm comprised of a group of investment advisers and sponsors, a broker-dealer, and a suite of related investment vehicles. NexPoint provides differentiated access to alternatives through a range of investment solutions, including public and private real estate investment trusts, tax-advantaged real estate vehicles, closed-end funds, interval funds, and a business development company. NexPoint is based in Dallas, Texas and is part of a network of affiliates with expertise across the asset management and financial services spaces. For more information visit nexpoint.com.

Criteria

HFM US Performance Awards 2022 are awarded annually and to be eligible for an award, funds entering any of the categories must apply and meet certain requirements. Funds entering any of the categories except newcomer, ESG, best digital assets and alternative risk premia must submit a 3-year track record of monthly performance data through May 2022. Funds entering the newcomer categories must have a track record of monthly performance data of at least 12 months and less than 36 months (that is between 12 and 35 months) through June 2022. Funds entering the ESG, best digital assets and alternative risk premia categories must have a track record of monthly performance data of at least 12 months through June 2022. Funds entering the long-term performance (5 years) categories must submit a 5-year track record of monthly performance data through June 2022.There were 7 funds shortlisted in the Merger Arbitrage category and 7 funds shortlisted in the Event Driven over $1bn category. Judges focus on absolute performance as well as standard deviation of returns and outperformance of the relevant HFM benchmark. They also take into consideration the relative AUM, nature of the investment strategy, track-records, other supporting materials and professional knowledge they have about shortlisted funds to come to their decisions.

Before investing in the Fund, you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expense. For a copy of a prospectus or summary prospectus, which contains this and other information, please visit our website at nexpoint.com or call 1-833-697-7253. Please read the fund prospectus carefully before investing.

