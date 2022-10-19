UScellular to Offer the New iPad Pro and iPad

The new iPad Pro and iPad are available to order starting on Friday, October 21

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UScellular will offer the new iPad Pro with M2, delivering the ultimate combination of portability, versatility, and unbelievable performance; and the new iPad with an all-screen design in four vibrant colors, featuring a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display.

M2, the start of Apple's next generation of M-series chips, brings even more breakthrough performance and new capabilities to iPad Pro, with industry-leading power efficiency, a unified memory architecture, and custom technologies. Along with the world's most advanced mobile display, pro cameras, Face ID, Thunderbolt, and a four-speaker audio system, the new iPad Pro features a next-level Apple Pencil hover experience and the fastest Wi-Fi connections with Wi-Fi 6E, with downloads up to 2.4Gb/s, 2x faster than the previous generation and Wi-Fi + Cellular models with 5G cellular (sub-6GHz and mmWave).

The new iPad with an all-screen design in four vibrant colors — blue, pink, yellow, and silver — features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. The powerful A14 Bionic chip comes to the new iPad, delivering fast performance with incredible power efficiency. Updated cameras include an Ultra Wide 12MP front camera along the landscape edge of iPad for the first time, and an upgraded 12MP back camera to capture sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. With new support for Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi connections are 30 percent faster on the new iPad than the previous generation, and cellular models with 5G, enable customers seamless access to files, communication with friends, and streaming content from wherever they are. Combined with continued support for Gigabit LTE, physical SIM cards, and eSIM, iPad offers amazing flexibility when it comes to connectivity. Designed specifically for the new iPad, the all-new Magic Keyboard Folio features an amazing typing experience, click-anywhere trackpad and a versatile two-piece design, and with support for Apple Pencil (1st generation),1 iPad offers users more ways to be creative and productive.

Customers can order the new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro and iPad starting Friday, October 21, with iPad Pro and iPad availability in store on Wednesday, October 26.

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit uscellular.com.

For more details on Apple products, please visit www.apple.com.



1A new USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter is required for pairing and charging and is included in the box with a new version of Apple Pencil (1st generation). For existing owners of Apple Pencil (1st generation), the USB-C to Apple Pencil.

Adapter is sold separately.

