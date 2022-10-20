Optimum Nutrition Debuts Gold Standard 100% Plant Protein and is Celebrating Fall with the "Gold Standard Goes Plant" Challenge

Partnering with renowned sportscaster and fitness enthusiast, Erin Andrews, along with acclaimed fitness instructor, Tunde Oyeneyin, and professional track athlete, Steven Benedict, the brand is encouraging Americans to reap the benefits of outdoor exercise with motivation and incentives

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimum Nutrition ("ON"), a global leader in sports nutrition and part of Glanbia Performance Nutrition, announces its plant-based offering, Gold Standard 100% Plant Protein powder, made with 100% vegan ingredients. The new formula is expertly crafted with 24 grams of great-tasting, premium plant-based protein to fuel a range of fitness activities.

"As the world's most trusted sports nutrition brand1, we constantly have a pulse on emerging trends to meet consumer needs," said Alan Brooks, brand director at Optimum Nutrition. "With more Americans adopting a plant-based lifestyle or seeking plant-based alternatives, we developed Gold Standard 100% Plant to meet this demand and maintain our 'gold standard' quality that consumers expect from the Optimum Nutrition brand."

Whether consumers choose a plant-based or flexitarian diet, or are simply looking for an extra boost of protein to help them meet their goals and get more active, the trend is evident as described by Optimum Nutrition's partners, renowned sportscaster, Erin Andrews, and nationally acclaimed fitness instructor, Tunde Oyeneyin

"Fall is the busiest season for my schedule, so when I'm traveling, I prioritize getting outside to sweat in the morning," said Erin Andrews. "This routine provides time for me to take in a new city while staying committed to my daily runs. I travel with Optimum Nutrition's Gold Standard 100% Plant Protein powder since it's easy to mix, and I use it daily as a convenient source to refuel after my workouts and prepare for the day ahead of me."

"When it comes to my nutrition, I take an intuitive approach by figuring out what feels best for my body. Recently, I have adopted a more plant-based approach to eating," said Tunde Oyeneyin. "I use spinach and the vanilla flavored Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Plant Protein powder in my morning smoothie to get my greens in early in the day. It provides high-quality protein that supports my active – and busy – lifestyle."

Optimum Nutrition Encourages Fans to Fall Into a New, Nature-Centric Fitness Routine

Starting this month, ON is challenging fans to take advantage of the benefits of getting outdoors and fuel their adventures with Gold Standard 100% Plant Protein. This month, fans who follow Optimum Nutrition's Instagram page and #GoldStandardGoesPlant will get advice from celebrities, trainers and outdoor fitness enthusiasts on getting active outside. From rock climbing and yoga, to running and hiking – Optimum Nutrition experts will offer inspiration for nature-centric activities empowering fans take their fitness routines beyond the gym.

To kick off the challenge, ON is partnering with nationally acclaimed fitness instructor, Tunde Oyeneyin, professional track athlete, Steven Benedict, and renowned sportscaster and fitness enthusiast, Erin Andrews, to show how they incorporate the new plant protein into their daily nutrition plan and how easy it is to fuel their outdoor exercise adventures. Each will share the positive benefits they've experienced from combining nature and fitness.

Additionally, starting today, fans who follow ON's Instagram page will have an opportunity to win a trip to the ultimate nature-centric fitness destination. The "Gold Standard Goes Plant" sweepstakes is awarding one lucky winner an all-expense paid trip for two to Canyon Ranch in Woodside, CA to enjoy a three-night stay, up to $1,000 in hotel credit for services and activities and a year-supply of Optimum Nutrition products.

Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Plant Protein

Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Plant Protein includes the highest quality of ingredients – including pea, brown rice and fava beans. Offered in Rich Chocolate Fudge and Creamy Vanilla, each serving has 24 grams of premium plant-based protein and has zero grams of sugar, no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners and 150 calories per serving. It also contains nine essential amino acids/BCAAs and is fortified with a blend of vitamins and minerals to help support strength and recovery including: vitamins A, C, D, E and Zinc to help support a healthy immune system; calcium for healthy teeth and bones; B vitamins to help convert food to cellular energy; and vitamins A, C and E for antioxidant support. Gold Standard 100% Plant Protein can be enjoyed first thing in the morning, before or after exercise.

Both flavors of the new Gold Standard Plant Protein are available in a 12-serving bag for $24.99 and a 20-serving tub for $34.99, with select sizes and flavors available in-store at Walmart locations nationwide and online at Walmart.com, OptimumNutrition.com and Amazon.com.

To learn more about Optimum Nutrition's product portfolio visit OptimumNutrition.com and follow @OptimumNutrition on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.

About Optimum Nutrition®

Part of Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Optimum Nutrition® is a leading global sports nutrition brand producing a wide variety of delicious, high-quality nutritional food supplements and beverages to support an active and healthy lifestyle, including protein powders, ready-to-drink shakes and beverages, energy + hydration products, ready-to-eat bars, multivitamins and more. For over 30 years, Optimum Nutrition has set the standard for trusted products and proudly produces Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey™, which is universally recognized as the world's No. 1 selling whey protein powder. Optimum Nutrition products are sold in 90 plus countries around the world and can be found in specialty and mass retail stores, gyms and fitness centers and most online retailers. For more information, visit OptimumNutrition.com and follow the brand on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

About Glanbia Performance Nutrition

Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Glanbia (ISE/LSE: GLAPF), a global nutrition company. GPN's mission is to inspire people everywhere to achieve their performance and healthy lifestyle goals through their leading health and wellness brands, which include Optimum Nutrition®, SlimFast®, think!®, Isopure®, Amazing Grass® and BSN®, among others. Global revenues for GPN in 2021 were approximately $1.4 billion. Visit glanbiaperformancenutrition.com or glanbia.com to learn more. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

1 Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Consumer Health 2022 edition, Sports Protein Powder category, % retailer value shares, 2023

SOURCE Glanbia Performance Nutrition (NA), Inc.