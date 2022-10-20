The Staunch Moderates™ Intellectual Movement Newsletter #16

ASPEN, Colo., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Staunch Moderates VIP Members!

It's October 20th, 2022, and it's Grammys season! Why do we mention that? Because we've made the 2023 Grammys ballot in three different categories with our previously announced sophomore music album "Mission Peace." The categories are: Album of the Year; Best Rap Album; and Best Rock Performance!

We Staunch Moderates realized early on that in order to get our message out to the wide audience we needed to think creatively. We've succeeded with the typical social media platforms and other traditional outlets, but in order to break through to a younger and more diverse group of people we needed a more creative hook. And that hook was music. Since day one back in December of 2019 the Staunch Moderates Movement has been driven by common sense concern, passion and emotion, and there is no better way to elevate and demonstrate that passion and emotion than through music.

As you know, we debuted our first album "The First Realm" back in September 2021, an innovative and multi-genre collection of hip-hop tracks. The goal was to produce songs that told the stories of what the movement is all about, the major challenges society is dealing with today and the Staunch Moderates journey through it all. We achieved that goal and decided to double down on the success of our first album by recording and producing "Mission Peace," which we considered to be a "Chapter Two" chronicling of the movement's latest missives and endeavors. In case you missed our last newsletter, you can access the full album here: "Mission Peace."

Wish us luck as we compete for nominations this month!

And in other Staunch Moderates news, we've just put the finishing touches on the final cut of our feature length documentary covering the movement during the 2020 Presidential Election year. It's now time for the 2023 film festival circuit! Our first entry is Sundance. More to come as we continue to extend the movement's reach and entertain our audience along the way!

As always, thank you for coming along this wild ride we've been on the past few years! We appreciate the support!

Sincerely,

Staunch Moderates

About Staunch Moderates

Staunch Moderates are an Intellectual Movement that addresses our country's current intellectual and political divide and strives for both national and world peace. Formed in December of 2019, the Movement hit the ground running, campaigning for their messages throughout the 2020 Election Year. They actively campaigned in sixteen different states by hosting 35 vital societal issue forums, conducting polls and producing several interviews with different political celebrities during the conventions and debates. With Casanova Ace rapping, the team even hosted a live Election Day Show with a panel of ten of their closest political celebrity friends, including former Congressman Barry Goldwater, former bodybuilding champion Lou Ferrigno, Olympian Maggie Connor and former White House press office Edward P. Lozzi, among others. For fans, constituents and the curious, check it all out at StaunchModerates.org or any of their social media channels.

Follow Staunch Moderates:

YouTube: "Staunch Moderates News" – like the old MTV!"

Website: http://www.staunchmoderates.org/

Soundcloud: "The First Realm" Album

Spotify: "The First Realm" Album

Facebook: staunchmoderates

Instagram: staunch_moderates

Twitter: @SModerates

TikTok: DJStaunch321

Media Contacts, TRN

Eric Green, eric@therightnow.co

Henry Eshelman, heshelman@platformgrp.com 323.337.9042

View original content:

SOURCE Staunch Moderates