Tastemade Launches Home Streaming Channel Now Available on Amazon Freevee, Tubi, and SLING TV

The Company has also Appointed Evan Bregman as General Manager of Streaming to Oversee the Viewership and Growth of Tastemade's Streaming Business

Tastemade Home Launches with Award-Winning Titles Featuring Home and Design Inspiration, Including Original Series "Beyond the Block" and "Weekend Refresh" hosted by Tia Mowry, as well as other fan favorites including "Gok's Fill Your House for Free," "Dream Home Makeovers," "The Home Team," and "The Great Garden Revolution"

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tastemade announces the launch of the Tastemade Home streaming channel, which is now available on Amazon Freevee , Tubi , and SLING TV . Tastemade Home, a brand new 24/7 channel designed for a new generation of homeowners and renters, is the latest addition to Tastemade's network of streaming channels, joining Tastemade, Tastemade Travel, and Tastemade en Español.

The new streaming channel brings together an exciting slate of Home & Design content that is a natural extension of Tastemade's success with Home content on social. Paired with Tastemade's existing programming offerings in the Food and Travel spaces, Tastemade Home will continue to deepen the company's roots in the lifestyle streaming space and launching at a time when the Tastemade streaming business is seeing rapid expansion with their most ambitious programming lineup to date – premiering 27 global shows (more than 200 hours of content) in 2022 alone, and currently reaching more than 150 million households in over 60 countries with studios across the U.S, South America, Europe, and APAC.

Tastemade Home features original series that inspire, including the award-winning Beyond the Block, a unique home buying show in partnership with Realtor.com®. The series features first-time homebuyers and focuses on the neighborhoods and the people in them, and it is currently in its third season with host Andrew Tyree. New series will include Weekend Refresh hosted by Tia Mowry, based off of Tastemade's successful social series , which highlights impressive home improvement makeovers in just 48 hours.

Additional new and upcoming shows include:

Dream Home Makeovers: Featuring the UK's undisputed queen of color, Dream Home Makeovers with Sophie Robinson follows the interior design guru as she pushes brave homeowners just beyond their comfort zones to create eye-popping interiors that are cozy to live in and amazing to look at.





The Great Garden Revolution: A team of expert designers and gardeners transform outdoor spaces while supplying ideas that viewers can use to makeover gardens of any size or shape.





Gok's Fill Your House for Free: This popular home improvement series shows how to take homes from shabby to chic on a thoroughly thrifty budget. Renowned style guru, Gok Wan , turns his attention from clothes to house interiors as he meets families who are desperate to give their homes a makeover, but have little money to spend.





The Home Team: Join Anthony Scott and Leah McLeod in their workshop as they help out homeowners with their renovations by making homemade solar lights, hardwood benches, vertical gardens, and more.

In addition to launching Tastemade Home, the company has also brought on digital media executive, Evan Bregman, to serve as General Manager of Streaming. Bregman will report to Tastemade's Co-Founder and CEO, Larry Fitzgibbon, and will oversee and drive the viewership and growth of Tastemade's streaming business. Prior to joining Tastemade, Bregman was VP, Head of Business Operations at Rooster Teeth, the original gaming lifestyle brand where he oversaw the strategic operation of Rooster Teeth's direct-to-consumer business, leveraging data analytics to drive efficient revenue and audience growth across all social channels, ecommerce, podcasting, Rooster Teeth's O&O apps, and their flagship membership product, FIRST.

"I'm proud to join Tastemade at an incredibly exciting time as we double down on the growth of our streaming business and launch our fourth US streaming channel," stated Bregman. "The places we call 'home' are more important than ever. Whether you rent or own, buy brand new furniture or do your own reupholstering, home is a key place to show off your taste. Recently, we've seen an +80% year over year increase in views and engagement on our Tastemade Home social channels, we know there is a huge opportunity for a new kind of long-form storytelling in the Home & Design space, and we are thrilled to bring our viewers this new channel dedicated to the informative, fun, and inspiring programming that Tastemade is known for."

Content on Tastemade's Home & Design social channels, which were launched in October 2017, is deeply engaging and saw more than 55 million engagements over the last year as well as an average of 20 million minutes watched per month, demonstrating why this new channel is a natural extension.

TASTEMADE

Tastemade is a modern media company that engages a global audience of more than 300 million monthly viewers on all major digital, mobile, and streaming television platforms, garnering 700 million minutes watched each month. We create award-winning video content and original programming in the categories of Food, Travel, and Home & Design that we share with an engaged, passionate, and global community. Tastemade has been recognized with more than 65 awards including three Emmy Awards, three James Beard Awards, numerous Webby Awards, and has been twice recognized as one of Fast Company's "Most Innovative Companies." For more information, visit Tastemade at: www.tastemade.com .

Tastemade on Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitter | Pinterest | TikTok

