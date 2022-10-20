TD Bank to Power Blue Nile® Financing in Multi-Year Partnership

TD will provide exclusive credit card financing to the rapidly expanding engagement and fine jewelry brand

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Bank's Retail Card Services business today announced a multi-year financing agreement with Blue Nile®, the largest online retailer of certified diamonds and fine jewelry. The partnership will provide customized credit card financing for Blue Nile customers and can be applied for at BlueNile.com or in-person at one of their 24 Showrooms.

"As consumers contend with rising inflation, it's imperative for customer-minded retailers to offer a variety of financing solutions. The sophisticated Blue Nile customer experience is a perfect union with TD Bank's customized retail card offering," said Mike Rittler, Head of Retail Card Services at TD Bank. "We're also proud to offer a digital-first sign-up experience for Blue Nile customers that has been tailored to their unique experience."

Blue Nile offers responsibly sourced, certified diamonds in addition to hand-crafted engagement and wedding rings and high-quality fine jewelry through its ecommerce channel and showrooms nationwide. Personal jewelers are available, in-person or virtually, to help guide, educate and assist customers with selecting the perfect piece to mark any of life's brilliant moments.

"Our partnership with TD Bank gives our customers yet another way to customize their purchase with us," said Blue Nile Chief Marketing Officer Charlie Severn. "And, with the busy holiday season ahead, the partnership will help our customers streamline their financing options even further."

TD Bank's Retail Card Services business (www.tdpartnershipprograms.com) launches and administers credit card programs for merchants across all sales channels.

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S., providing over 9.8 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,100 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. In addition, TD Auto Finance, a division of TD Bank, N.A., offers vehicle financing and dealer commercial services. TD Bank and its subsidiaries also offer customized private banking and wealth management services through TD Wealth®. TD Bank is headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. To learn more, visit www.td.com/us . Find TD Bank on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TDBank and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TDBank_US and www.twitter.com/TDNews_US .

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is a member of TD Bank Group and a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank of Toronto, Canada, a top 10 financial services company in North America. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the ticker symbol "TD". To learn more, visit www.td.com/us .

