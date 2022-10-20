WEBSTER REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 EPS OF $1.31; ADJUSTED EPS OF $1.46

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced net income available to common shareholders of $229.8 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $93.7 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Third quarter 2022 results include $36.8 million pre-tax, ($27.2 million after tax), or $0.15 per diluted share, of expenses related to the merger, strategic initiatives, and other charges. Excluding these expenses, earnings per diluted share would have been $1.46 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Reported results prior to the first quarter of 2022 reflect legacy Webster Financial results only.
"Third quarter results reflect the strong progress our colleagues have made in creating a high performing and differentiated company," said John R. Ciulla, president and chief executive officer. "While executing on integration activities, we have maintained a laser-focus on our clients, resulting in financial performance that exceeds the targets we set forth at the announcement of the MOE more than a year ago."
Highlights for the third quarter of 2022:
- Revenue of $664.6 million.
- Period end loan and lease balance of $47.8 billion; 80 percent commercial loans and leases, 20 percent consumer loans, and a loan to deposit ratio of 89 percent.
- Period end deposit balance of $54.0 billion.
- Provision for credit losses totaled $36.5 million.
- Charges related to the merger, strategic initiatives, and other totaled $36.8 million.
- Return on average assets of 1.38 percent; adjusted 1.54 percent (non-GAAP).
- Return on average tangible common equity of 18.62 percent; adjusted 20.76 percent (non-GAAP).
- Net interest margin of 3.54 percent, up 26 basis points from prior quarter.
- Common equity tier 1 ratio of 10.82 percent.
- Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) of 41.17 percent.
- Tangible common equity ratio of 7.27 percent.
- Repurchased approximately $100 million in shares under Webster's share repurchase program.
"Not only were our financial results strong this quarter, the underlying drivers of increases in profitability should provide tailwinds into the future," said Glenn MacInnes, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "Our net interest income should continue to benefit from higher interest rates, and we continue to execute on the efficiencies created in our recent merger."
Increases in the balance sheet and income statement, when compared to a year ago, are largely attributable to the merger with Sterling Bancorp on January 31, 2022.
Line of Business performance compared to the third quarter of 2021
Commercial Banking
Webster's Commercial Banking segment serves businesses that have more than $2 million of revenue through our business banking, middle market, asset-based lending, equipment finance, commercial real estate, sponsor finance, and treasury services business units. Additionally, our Wealth group provides wealth management solutions to business owners, operators, and consumers within our targeted markets and retail footprint. As of September 30, 2022, Commercial Banking had $38.5 billion in loans and leases and $20.8 billion in deposit balances.
Commercial Banking Operating Results:
Percent
Three months ended September 30,
Favorable/
(In thousands)
2022
2021
(Unfavorable)
Net interest income
$333,554
$152,012
119.4 %
Non-interest income
40,497
22,782
77.8
Operating revenue
374,051
174,794
114.0
Non-interest expense
102,415
50,244
(103.8)
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue
$271,636
$124,550
118.1
Percent
At September 30,
Increase/
(In millions)
2022
2021
(Decrease)
Loans and leases
$38,493
$14,655
162.7 %
Deposits
20,828
10,103
106.2
AUA / AUM (off balance sheet)
2,121
2,847
(25.5)
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $147.1 million to $271.6 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. The increase in balances and income was largely attributable to the merger. Net interest income increased $181.5 million to $333.6 million, primarily driven by the merger, organic growth in loans and deposits since the merger, and the impact of the rising rate environment. Non-interest income increased $17.7 million to $40.5 million, with $18.8 million driven by the merger, partially offset by lower direct investment income. Non-interest expense increased $52.2 million to $102.4 million, with $47.2 million due to the merger, and $5.0 million primarily to support loan and deposit growth.
HSA Bank
Webster's HSA Bank division offers a comprehensive consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts and commuter benefits. Health savings accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants and financial advisors. As of September 30, 2022, HSA Bank had $11.1 billion in total footings comprising $7.9 billion in deposit balances and $3.2 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.
HSA Bank Operating Results:
Percent
Three months ended September 30,
Favorable/
(In thousands)
2022
2021
(Unfavorable)
Net interest income
$58,567
$42,074
39.2 %
Non-interest income
25,842
24,756
4.4
Operating revenue
84,409
66,830
26.3
Non-interest expense
36,725
32,374
(13.4)
Pre-tax, net revenue
$47,684
$34,456
38.4
Percent
At September 30,
Increase/
(Dollars in millions)
2022
2021
(Decrease)
Number of accounts (thousands)
3,133
3,003
4.3 %
Deposits
$7,889
$7,329
7.6
Linked investment accounts (off balance sheet)
3,233
3,427
(5.7)
Total footings
$11,122
$10,756
3.4
Pre-tax net revenue increased $13.2 million to $47.7 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $16.5 million to $58.6 million, primarily due to an increase in net deposit spread and growth in deposits. Non-interest income increased $1.1 million to $25.8 million, due primarily to increased interchange revenue. Non-interest expense increased $4.4 million to $36.7 million, primarily due to incremental expenses from Bend's acquired business and higher compensation, temporary help, and travel expenses.
Consumer Banking
Consumer Banking serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and the New York Metro and Suburban markets. Consumer Banking is comprised of the Consumer Lending and Small Business Banking (businesses that have less than $2 million of revenue) business units, as well as a distribution network consisting of 201 banking centers and 354 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services. Additionally, our Webster Investment Services group provides investment services to consumers and small business owners within our targeted markets and retail footprint. As of September 30, 2022, Consumer Banking had $9.3 billion in loans and $23.9 billion in deposit balances, as well as $7.4 billion in assets under administration.
Consumer Banking Operating Results:
Percent
Three months ended September 30,
Favorable/
(In thousands)
2022
2021
(Unfavorable)
Net interest income
$195,748
$98,572
98.6 %
Non-interest income
33,838
24,292
39.3
Operating revenue
229,586
122,864
86.9
Non-interest expense
109,588
73,212
(49.7)
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue
$119,998
$49,652
141.7
Percent
At September 30,
Increase/
(In millions)
2022
2021
(Decrease)
Loans
$9,302
$6,925
34.3 %
Deposits
23,859
12,591
89.5
AUA (off balance sheet)
7,369
4,194
75.7
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $70.3 million to $120.0 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. The increase in balances and income was largely attributable to the merger. Net interest income increased $97.2 million to $195.7 million, with $71.7 million driven by the merger, and $25.5 million driven by deposit and loan growth, coupled with the impact of the rising rate environment. Non-interest income increased $9.5 million to $33.8 million, with $6.1 million driven by the merger, and $4.7 million from higher deposit, loan, and investment services income, partially offset by $1.5 million in lower mortgage banking fee income. Non-interest expense increased $36.4 million to $109.6 million, primarily driven by $38.4 million of incremental expenses due to the merger, partially offset by lower shared services charges.
Consolidated financial performance:
Quarterly net interest income compared to the third quarter of 2021:
- Net interest income was $551.0 million compared to $229.7 million.
- Net interest margin was 3.54 percent compared to 2.80 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets increased by 104 basis points, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 32 basis points.
- Average interest-earning assets totaled $62.2 billion and increased by $29.3 billion, or 89.2 percent.
- Average loans and leases totaled $46.2 billion and increased by $24.7 billion, or 114.6 percent.
- Average deposits totaled $54.0 billion and increased by $24.1 billion, or 80.8 percent.
Quarterly provision for credit losses:
- The provision for credit losses reflects a $36.5 million expense in the quarter, contributing to a $2.8 million increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases and a $5.2 million increase in reserves on unfunded commitments. The provision for credit losses reflected an expense of $12.2 million in the prior quarter, compared to $7.8 million a year ago.
- Net charge-offs were $28.5 million, compared to $9.6 million in the prior quarter and $0.9 million a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans and leases on an annualized basis was 0.25 percent, compared to 0.09 percent in the prior quarter and 0.02 percent a year ago.
- The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases represented 1.20 percent of total loans and leases at September 30, 2022, compared to 1.25 percent at June 30, 2022 and 1.46 percent at September 30, 2021. The allowance represented 274 percent of nonperforming loans and leases at September 30, 2022 compared to 231 percent at June 30, 2022 and 309 percent at September 30, 2021.
Quarterly non-interest income compared to the third quarter of 2021:
- Total non-interest income was $113.6 million compared to $83.8 million, an increase of $29.8 million. The increase primarily reflects the impact of the merger with Sterling, offset by lower direct investment income and mortgage banking revenue. Total non-interest income includes a net $0.3 million related to a gain on the early termination of repurchase agreements partially offset by a loss on the sale of investment securities.
Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the third quarter of 2021:
- Total non-interest expense was $330.1 million compared to $180.2 million, an increase of $149.9 million. Total non-interest expense includes a net $26.7 million of merger and strategic initiatives and a $10.5 million donation to the Webster Bank Charitable Foundation, compared to $5.8 million of merger and strategic initiative related charges a year ago. Excluding those charges, total non-interest expense increased $118.5 million which primarily reflects the impact of the merger with Sterling.
Quarterly income taxes compared to the third quarter of 2021:
- Income tax expense was $64.1 million compared to $29.8 million, and the effective tax rate was 21.5 percent compared to 23.7 percent. The lower effective tax rate in the current period primarily reflects higher levels of tax-exempt income and tax credits than a year ago, partially offset by the effects of increased income overall in 2022 compared to 2021.
Investment securities:
- Total investment securities, net were $14.6 billion, compared to $15.2 billion at June 30, 2022 and $9.4 billion at September 30, 2021. The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $941.8 million of net unrealized losses, compared to net unrealized losses of $609.8 million at June 30, 2022 and net unrealized gains of $44.7 million at September 30, 2021. The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $855.9 million of net unrealized losses, compared to net unrealized losses of $539.4 million at June 30, 2022 and net unrealized gains of $152.9 million at September 30, 2021.
Loans and Leases:
- Total loans and leases were $47.8 billion, compared to $45.6 billion at June 30, 2022 and $21.6 billion at September 30, 2021. Compared to June 30, 2022, commercial loans and leases increased by $1.1 billion, commercial real estate loans increased by $0.7 billion, residential mortgages increased by $0.4 billion, while consumer loans decreased by $28.4 million.
- Compared to a year ago, commercial loans and leases increased by $11.5 billion, commercial real estate loans increased by $12.3 billion, residential mortgages increased by $2.5 billion, and consumer loans increased by $1.3 million.
- Loan originations for the portfolio were $5.1 billion, compared to $5.0 billion in the prior quarter and $2.0 billion a year ago. In addition, $1.5 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter, compared to $5.0 million in the prior quarter and $56.7 million a year ago.
Asset quality:
- Total nonperforming loans and leases were $209.5 million, or 0.44 percent of total loans and leases, compared to $247.5 million, or 0.54 percent of total loans and leases, at June 30, 2022 and $101.8 million, or 0.47 percent of total loans and leases, at September 30, 2021. As of September 30, 2022, $82.0 million of nonperforming loans and leases were contractually current.
- Past due loans and leases were $46.4 million, compared to $51.7 million at June 30, 2022 and $17.1 million at September 30, 2021.
Deposits and borrowings:
- Total deposits were $54.0 billion, compared to $53.1 billion at June 30, 2022 and $30.0 billion at September 30, 2021. Core deposits to total deposits were 95.2 percent, compared to 95.2 percent at June 30, 2022 and 93.7 percent at September 30, 2021. The loan to deposit ratio was 88.5 percent, compared to 86.0 percent at June 30, 2022 and 71.9 percent at September 30, 2021.
- Total borrowings were $5.9 billion, compared to $5.3 billion at June 30, 2022 and $1.3 billion at September 30, 2021.
Capital:
- The return on average common shareholders' equity and the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity were 11.78 percent and 18.62 percent, respectively, compared to 11.61 percent and 14.16 percent, respectively, in the third quarter of 2021.
- The tangible equity and tangible common equity ratios were 7.70 percent and 7.27 percent, respectively, compared to 8.12 percent and 7.71 percent, respectively, at September 30, 2021. The common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 10.82 percent, compared to 11.77 percent at September 30, 2021.
- Book value and tangible book value per common share were $43.32 and $27.69, respectively, compared to $35.78 and $29.63, respectively, at September 30, 2021.
- Repurchased approximately $100 million in shares under Webster's share repurchase program.
Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) is the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank Division. Webster is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of digital and traditional financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and its HSA Bank division, one of the country's largest providers of employee benefits solutions. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Webster is a values-driven organization with $69 billion in assets. Its core footprint spans the northeastern U.S. from New York to Massachusetts, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
At or for the Three Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Income and performance ratios:
Net income (loss)
$
233,968
$
182,311
$
(16,747)
$
111,038
$
95,713
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
229,806
178,148
(20,178)
109,069
93,745
Earnings (loss) per diluted common share
1.31
1.00
(0.14)
1.20
1.03
Return on average assets
1.38
%
1.10
%
(0.12)
%
1.26
%
1.10
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
18.62
14.50
(1.36)
16.23
14.16
Return on average common shareholders' equity
11.78
9.09
(1.25)
13.35
11.61
Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue
17.10
19.90
20.88
28.44
26.73
Asset quality:
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
$
574,325
$
571,499
$
569,371
$
301,187
$
314,922
Nonperforming assets
211,627
250,242
251,206
112,590
104,209
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases
1.20
%
1.25
%
1.31
%
1.35
%
1.46
Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans and leases (annualized)
0.25
0.09
0.10
(0.02)
0.02
Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases
0.44
0.54
0.57
0.49
0.47
Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus OREO
0.44
0.55
0.58
0.51
0.48
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / nonperforming loans and leases
274.12
230.88
229.48
274.36
309.44
Other ratios:
Tangible equity (non-GAAP)
7.70
%
8.12
%
8.72
%
8.39
%
8.12
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
7.27
7.68
8.26
7.97
7.71
Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)
11.37
11.65
12.05
12.32
12.39
Total risk-based capital (a)
13.41
13.91
14.41
13.64
13.79
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (a)
10.82
11.09
11.46
11.72
11.77
Shareholders' equity / total assets
11.33
11.83
12.55
9.85
9.57
Net interest margin
3.54
3.28
3.21
2.73
2.80
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
41.17
45.25
48.73
54.85
54.84
Equity and share related:
Common equity
$
7,542,431
$
7,713,809
$
7,893,156
$
3,293,288
$
3,241,152
Book value per common share
43.32
43.82
44.32
36.36
35.78
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
27.69
28.31
28.94
30.22
29.63
Common stock closing price
45.20
42.15
56.12
55.84
54.46
Dividends declared per common share
0.40
0.40
0.40
0.40
0.40
Common shares issued and outstanding
174,116
176,041
178,102
90,584
90,588
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic
173,868
175,845
147,394
90,052
90,038
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted
173,944
175,895
147,533
90,284
90,232
(a) Presented as preliminary for September 30, 2022 and actual for the remaining periods.
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(In thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$
286,487
$
294,482
$
161,369
Interest-bearing deposits
326,638
607,323
2,442,790
Securities:
Available for sale
8,085,044
8,638,358
3,410,443
Held to maturity, net
6,505,838
6,547,998
5,986,308
Total securities, net
14,590,882
15,186,356
9,396,751
Loans held for sale
898
388
24,969
Loans and Leases:
Commercial
19,642,624
18,520,595
8,159,127
Commercial real estate
18,830,948
18,141,670
6,522,679
Residential mortgages
7,617,955
7,223,728
5,167,527
Consumer
1,732,348
1,760,750
1,731,002
Total loans and leases
47,823,875
45,646,743
21,580,335
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
(574,325)
(571,499)
(314,922)
Loans and leases, net
47,249,550
45,075,244
21,265,413
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock
373,044
329,424
75,936
Premises and equipment, net
434,721
449,578
209,573
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
2,721,040
2,729,551
557,360
Cash surrender value of life insurance policies
1,230,641
1,228,484
572,368
Deferred tax asset, net
369,737
269,790
96,489
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
1,468,928
1,424,401
571,240
Total Assets
$
69,052,566
$
67,595,021
$
35,374,258
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Deposits:
Demand
$
13,849,812
$
13,576,152
$
7,154,835
Health savings accounts
7,889,310
7,777,786
7,329,405
Interest-bearing checking
9,203,220
9,547,749
4,181,825
Money market
11,156,579
10,884,656
3,958,700
Savings
9,340,372
8,736,712
5,517,189
Certificates of deposit
2,311,484
2,554,102
1,884,373
Brokered certificates of deposit
258,110
-
-
Total deposits
54,008,887
53,077,157
30,026,327
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings
1,265,414
1,743,782
655,871
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
3,510,717
2,510,810
113,334
Long-term debt
1,074,844
1,076,559
564,114
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
1,366,294
1,188,925
628,423
Total liabilities
61,226,156
59,597,233
31,988,069
Preferred stock
283,979
283,979
145,037
Common shareholders' equity
7,542,431
7,713,809
3,241,152
Total shareholders' equity
7,826,410
7,997,788
3,386,189
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
69,052,566
$
67,595,021
$
35,374,258
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(In thousands, except per share data)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans and leases
$
525,960
$
196,273
$
1,303,774
$
572,728
Interest and dividends on securities
91,569
43,362
237,297
133,895
Loans held for sale
40
57
73
201
Total interest income
617,569
239,692
1,541,144
706,824
Interest expense:
Deposits
37,492
4,571
57,350
16,104
Borrowings
29,074
5,430
51,883
16,413
Total interest expense
66,566
10,001
109,233
32,517
Net interest income
551,003
229,691
1,431,911
674,307
Provision for credit losses
36,531
7,750
237,619
(39,500)
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses
514,472
221,941
1,194,292
713,807
Non-interest income:
Deposit service fees
50,807
40,258
150,019
122,166
Loan and lease related fees
26,769
10,881
77,355
27,056
Wealth and investment services
11,419
9,985
33,260
29,475
Mortgage banking activities
86
1,525
616
5,486
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies
7,718
3,666
22,694
10,802
(Loss) on sale of investment securities, net
(2,234)
-
(2,234)
-
Other income
19,071
17,460
56,894
38,249
Total non-interest income
113,636
83,775
338,604
233,234
Non-interest expense:
Compensation and benefits
173,983
105,352
545,641
310,706
Occupancy
23,517
12,430
93,725
42,090
Technology and equipment
45,283
28,441
142,182
84,081
Marketing
3,918
3,721
10,868
9,452
Professional and outside services
21,618
7,074
91,041
37,875
Intangible assets amortization
8,511
1,124
23,700
3,395
Loan workout expenses
580
203
1,992
924
Deposit insurance
8,026
3,855
19,996
11,560
Other expenses
44,635
18,037
118,938
55,164
Total non-interest expense
330,071
180,237
1,048,083
555,247
Income before income taxes
298,037
125,479
484,813
391,794
Income tax expense
64,069
29,766
85,281
93,968
Net income
233,968
95,713
399,532
297,826
Preferred stock dividends
(4,162)
(1,968)
(11,756)
(5,906)
Net income available to common shareholders
$
229,806
$
93,745
$
387,776
$
291,920
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted
173,944
90,232
165,813
90,186
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
1.31
$
1.03
$
2.32
$
3.23
Diluted
1.31
1.03
2.32
3.22
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Three Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans and leases
$
525,960
$
431,538
$
346,276
$
189,985
$
196,273
Interest and dividends on securities
91,569
82,202
63,526
45,990
43,362
Loans held for sale
40
7
26
45
57
Total interest income
617,569
513,747
409,828
236,020
239,692
Interest expense:
Deposits
37,492
12,459
7,399
4,027
4,571
Borrowings
29,074
14,628
8,181
5,211
5,430
Total interest expense
66,566
27,087
15,580
9,238
10,001
Net interest income
551,003
486,660
394,248
226,782
229,691
Provision for credit losses
36,531
12,243
188,845
(15,000)
7,750
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses
514,472
474,417
205,403
241,782
221,941
Non-interest income:
Deposit service fees
50,807
51,385
47,827
40,544
40,258
Loan and lease related fees
26,769
27,907
22,679
9,602
10,881
Wealth and investment services
11,419
11,244
10,597
10,111
9,985
Mortgage banking activities
86
102
428
733
1,525
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies
7,718
8,244
6,732
3,627
3,666
(Loss) on sale of investment securities, net
(2,234)
-
-
-
-
Other income
19,071
22,051
15,772
25,521
17,460
Total non-interest income
113,636
120,933
104,035
90,138
83,775
Non-interest expense:
Compensation and benefits
173,983
187,656
184,002
109,283
105,352
Occupancy
23,517
51,593
18,615
13,256
12,430
Technology and equipment
45,283
41,498
55,401
28,750
28,441
Marketing
3,918
3,441
3,509
2,599
3,721
Professional and outside services
21,618
15,332
54,091
9,360
7,074
Intangible assets amortization
8,511
8,802
6,387
1,118
1,124
Loan workout expenses
580
732
680
244
203
Deposit insurance
8,026
6,748
5,222
4,234
3,855
Other expenses
44,635
42,425
31,878
21,009
18,037
Total non-interest expense
330,071
358,227
359,785
189,853
180,237
Income (loss) before income taxes
298,037
237,123
(50,347)
142,067
125,479
Income tax expense (benefit)
64,069
54,812
(33,600)
31,029
29,766
Net income (loss)
233,968
182,311
(16,747)
111,038
95,713
Preferred stock dividends
(4,162)
(4,163)
(3,431)
(1,969)
(1,968)
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$
229,806
$
178,148
$
(20,178)
$
109,069
$
93,745
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted
173,944
175,895
147,533
90,284
90,232
Earnings (loss) per common share:
Basic
$
1.31
$
1.00
$
(0.14)
$
1.20
$
1.03
Diluted
1.31
1.00
(0.14)
1.20
1.03
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Three Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Average balance
Interest
Yield/rate
Average balance
Interest
Yield/rate
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Loans and leases
$
46,229,678
$
532,062
4.52
%
$
21,538,513
$
197,015
3.60
%
Investment securities (a)
15,039,510
93,561
2.40
8,911,291
43,868
2.01
Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock
326,860
1,875
2.28
76,212
290
1.51
Interest-bearing deposits (b)
585,807
3,278
2.19
2,334,986
896
0.15
Loans held for sale
580
40
n/m
11,328
57
2.03
Total interest-earning assets
62,182,435
$
630,816
3.96
%
32,872,330
$
242,126
2.92
%
Non-interest-earning assets
5,823,755
2,021,962
Total Assets
$
68,006,190
$
34,894,292
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
$
13,590,667
$
-
-
%
$
7,182,116
$
-
-
%
Health savings accounts
7,854,425
1,146
0.06
7,346,239
1,463
0.08
Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings
29,798,562
33,808
0.45
13,363,703
1,794
0.05
Certificates of deposit and brokered deposits
2,716,885
2,538
0.37
1,957,286
1,314
0.27
Total deposits
53,960,539
37,492
0.28
29,849,344
4,571
0.06
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings
1,369,126
6,242
1.78
544,311
721
0.52
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
2,402,596
13,814
2.25
120,714
492
1.59
Long-term debt (a)
1,075,683
9,018
3.47
564,692
4,217
3.22
Total borrowings
4,847,405
29,074
2.38
1,229,717
5,430
1.82
Total interest-bearing liabilities
58,807,944
$
66,566
0.45
%
31,079,061
$
10,001
0.13
%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
1,108,202
439,830
Total liabilities
59,916,146
31,518,891
Preferred stock
283,979
145,037
Common shareholders' equity
7,806,065
3,230,364
Total shareholders' equity
8,090,044
3,375,401
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
68,006,190
$
34,894,292
Tax-equivalent net interest income
564,250
232,125
Less: tax-equivalent adjustments
(13,247)
(2,434)
Net interest income
$
551,003
$
229,691
Net interest margin
3.54
%
2.80
%
(a) For the purposes of our average yield/rate and margin computations, unsettled trades on investment securities and unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available-for-sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.
(b) Interest-bearing deposits is a component of cash and cash equivalents.
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Average balance
Interest
Yield/rate
Average balance
Interest
Yield/rate
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Loans and leases
$
42,125,526
$
1,317,941
4.14
%
$
21,477,967
$
574,984
3.54
%
Investment securities (a)
14,548,116
246,788
2.22
8,878,820
136,727
2.09
Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock
252,559
4,768
2.52
77,040
909
1.58
Interest-bearing deposits (b)
623,866
4,711
1.00
1,434,552
1419
0.13
Loans held for sale
12,160
73
0.80
11,515
201
2.33
Total interest-earning assets
57,562,227
$
1,574,281
3.60
%
31,879,894
$
714,240
2.98
%
Non-interest-earning assets
5,448,419
1,968,707
Total Assets
$
63,010,646
$
33,848,601
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
$
12,758,489
$
-
-
%
$
6,800,456
$
-
-
%
Health savings accounts
7,809,082
3,358
0.06
7,414,332
4,720
0.09
Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings
27,887,362
48,992
0.23
12,579,762
5,117
0.05
Certificates of deposit and brokered deposits
2,649,328
5,000
0.25
2,146,218
6,267
0.39
Total deposits
51,104,261
57,350
0.15
28,940,768
16,104
0.07
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings
1,006,391
9,876
1.29
522,638
2,216
0.56
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
1,198,754
17,034
1.87
131,606
1,539
1.54
Long-term debt (a)
1,017,120
24,973
3.40
565,866
12,658
3.22
Total borrowings
3,222,265
51,883
2.16
1,220,110
16,413
1.85
Total interest-bearing liabilities
54,326,526
$
109,233
0.27
%
30,160,878
$
32,517
0.14
%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
1,043,313
373,609
Total liabilities
55,369,839
30,534,487
Preferred stock
268,202
145,037
Common shareholders' equity
7,372,605
3,169,077
Total shareholders' equity
7,640,807
3,314,114
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
63,010,646
$
33,848,601
Tax-equivalent net interest income
1,465,048
681,723
Less: tax-equivalent adjustments
(33,137)
(7,416)
Net interest income
$
1,431,911
$
674,307
Net interest margin
3.35
%
2.85
%
(a) For the purposes of our average yield/rate and margin computations, unsettled trades on investment securities and unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available-for-sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.
(b) Interest-bearing deposits is a component of cash and cash equivalents.
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(Dollars in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Loan and Lease Balances (actual):
Commercial non-mortgage
$
17,838,905
$
16,628,317
$
15,578,594
$
7,509,538
$
7,172,345
Asset-based lending
1,803,719
1,892,278
1,807,545
1,067,248
986,782
Commercial real estate
18,830,948
18,141,670
17,584,947
6,603,180
6,522,679
Residential mortgages
7,617,955
7,223,728
6,798,199
5,412,905
5,167,527
Consumer
1,732,348
1,760,750
1,767,200
1,678,858
1,731,002
Total Loan and Lease Balances
47,823,875
45,646,743
43,536,485
22,271,729
21,580,335
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
(574,325)
(571,499)
(569,371)
(301,187)
(314,922)
Loans and Leases, net
$
47,249,550
$
45,075,244
$
42,967,114
$
21,970,542
$
21,265,413
Loan and Lease Balances (average):
Commercial non-mortgage
$
16,780,780
$
15,850,507
$
12,568,454
$
7,304,985
$
7,280,258
Asset-based lending
1,811,073
1,851,956
1,540,301
1,010,874
956,535
Commercial real estate
18,503,077
17,756,151
13,732,925
6,575,865
6,510,100
Residential mortgages
7,384,704
6,905,509
6,322,495
5,309,127
5,036,329
Consumer
1,750,044
1,756,575
1,748,654
1,701,250
1,755,291
Total Loan and Lease Balances
$
46,229,678
$
44,120,698
$
35,912,829
$
21,902,101
$
21,538,513
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(Dollars in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Nonperforming loans and leases:
Commercial non-mortgage
$
80,002
$
112,006
$
108,460
$
63,553
$
40,774
Asset-based lending
25,115
25,862
5,494
2,114
2,139
Commercial real estate
49,054
49,935
74,581
5,058
15,972
Residential mortgages
25,563
27,213
27,318
15,591
19,327
Consumer
29,782
32,514
32,258
23,462
23,558
Total nonperforming loans and leases
$
209,516
$
247,530
$
248,111
$
109,778
$
101,770
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets:
Residential mortgages
$
2,024
$
2,558
$
2,582
$
2,276
$
1,759
Consumer
87
154
513
536
680
Total other real estate owned and repossessed assets
$
2,111
$
2,712
$
3,095
$
2,812
$
2,439
Total nonperforming assets
$
211,627
$
250,242
$
251,206
$
112,590
$
104,209
Past due 30-89 days:
Commercial non-mortgage
$
17,440
$
6,006
$
8,025
$
9,340
$
5,537
Asset-based lending
-
-
24,103
-
-
Commercial real estate
6,050
25,587
20,533
921
821
Residential mortgages
12,577
10,781
9,307
3,561
3,447
Consumer
9,656
9,275
9,379
5,576
7,158
Total past due 30-89 days
$
45,723
$
51,649
$
71,347
$
19,398
$
16,963
Past due 90 days or more and accruing
711
8
124
2,507
107
Total past due loans and leases
$
46,434
$
51,657
$
71,471
$
21,905
$
17,070
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
For the Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
ACL on loans and leases, beginning balance
$
571,499
$
569,371
$
301,187
$
314,922
$
307,945
Initial allowance on PCD loans and leases (1)
-
-
88,045
-
-
Provision
31,352
11,728
189,068
(14,980)
7,898
Charge-offs:
Commercial portfolio
31,356
18,757
11,248
799
1,723
Consumer portfolio
1,453
896
1,120
1,382
2,053
Total charge-offs
32,809
19,653
12,368
2,181
3,776
Recoveries:
Commercial portfolio
1,413
7,765
1,364
1,107
142
Consumer portfolio
2,870
2,288
2,075
2,319
2,713
Total recoveries
4,283
10,053
3,439
3,426
2,855
Total net charge-offs (recoveries)
28,526
9,600
8,929
(1,245)
921
ACL on loans and leases, ending balance
$
574,325
$
571,499
$
569,371
$
301,187
$
314,922
ACL on unfunded loan commitments, beginning balance
$
20,149
$
19,640
$
13,104
$
12,170
$
11,974
Acquisition of Sterling
-
-
6,749
-
-
Provision
5,180
509
(213)
934
196
ACL on unfunded loan commitments, ending balance
$
25,329
$
20,149
$
19,640
$
13,104
$
12,170
Total ending balance
$
599,654
$
591,648
$
589,011
$
314,291
$
327,092
(1) Represents the establishment of the initial reserve for PCD loans and leases net of $48 million in charge-offs recognized upon completion of the merger in accordance with GAAP.
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
The Company evaluates its business based on certain ratios that utilize non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides additional clarity in assessing the results and financial position of the Company. Other companies may define or calculate supplemental financial data differently.
The efficiency ratio, which measures the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue, is calculated excluding certain non-operational items. Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (ROATCE) measures the Company's net income available to common shareholders, adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of average shareholders' equity less average preferred stock and average goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible common equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per common share represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period. Core deposits express total deposits less certificates of deposit and brokered time deposits. Adjusted net income (loss) available to common shareholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted ROATCE, and adjusted return on average assets (ROAA) are calculated by excluding after tax non-operational items including merger-related expenses and the initial non-PCD provision related to the merger. See the tables below for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with financial measures defined by GAAP.
At or for the Three Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Efficiency ratio:
Non-interest expense
$
330,071
$
358,227
$
359,785
$
189,853
$
180,237
Less: Foreclosed property activity
(393)
(358)
(75)
(347)
(142)
Intangible assets amortization
8,511
8,802
6,387
1,118
1,124
Operating lease depreciation
2,115
2,425
1,632
-
-
Strategic initiatives and other (1)
11,617
(152)
(4,140)
600
(4,011)
Merger related
25,536
66,640
108,495
10,560
9,847
Debt prepayment costs
-
-
-
2,526
-
Non-interest expense
$
282,685
$
280,870
$
247,486
$
175,396
$
173,419
Net interest income
$
551,003
$
486,660
$
394,248
$
226,782
$
229,691
Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment
13,247
11,732
8,158
2,397
2,434
Non-interest income
113,636
120,933
104,035
90,138
83,775
Other income (2)
11,186
3,805
3,082
431
327
Less: Operating lease depreciation
2,115
2,425
1,632
-
-
(Loss) on sale of investment securities, net
(2,234)
-
-
-
-
Other (3)
2,548
-
-
-
-
Income
$
686,643
$
620,705
$
507,891
$
319,748
$
316,227
Efficiency ratio
41.17
%
45.25
%
48.73
%
54.85
%
54.84
%
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity:
Net income (loss)
$
233,968
$
182,311
$
(16,747)
$
111,038
$
95,713
Less: Preferred stock dividends
4,162
4,163
3,431
1,969
1,968
Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected
6,724
6,954
5,046
883
888
Adjusted income (loss)
$
236,530
$
185,102
$
(15,132)
$
109,952
$
94,633
Adjusted income (loss), annualized basis
$
946,120
$
740,408
$
(60,528)
$
439,808
$
378,532
Average shareholders' equity
$
8,090,044
$
8,125,518
$
6,691,490
$
3,411,911
$
3,375,401
Less: Average preferred stock
283,979
283,979
236,121
145,037
145,037
Average goodwill and other intangible assets
2,725,200
2,733,827
2,007,266
556,784
557,902
Average tangible common shareholders' equity
$
5,080,865
$
5,107,712
$
4,448,103
$
2,710,090
$
2,672,462
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity
18.62
%
14.50
%
(1.36)
%
16.23
%
14.16
%
(1) Strategic initiatives and other is comprised of a contribution to the Webster foundation of $10.5 million (included within other non-interest expense), professional & outside services of $1.4 million, and occupancy of $(0.2) million.
(2) Other income includes the taxable equivalent of net income generated from low income housing tax-credit investments.
(3) Other is comprised of a $2.5 million gain related to the early termination of repurchase agreements.
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
At or for the Three Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Tangible equity:
Shareholders' equity
$
7,826,410
$
7,997,788
$
8,177,135
$
3,438,325
$
3,386,189
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
2,721,040
2,729,551
2,738,353
556,242
557,360
Tangible shareholders' equity
$
5,105,370
$
5,268,237
$
5,438,782
$
2,882,083
$
2,828,829
Total assets
$
69,052,566
$
67,595,021
$
65,131,484
$
34,915,599
$
35,374,258
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
2,721,040
2,729,551
2,738,353
556,242
557,360
Tangible assets
$
66,331,526
$
64,865,470
$
62,393,131
$
34,359,357
$
34,816,898
Tangible equity
7.70
%
8.12
%
8.72
%
8.39
%
8.12
Tangible common equity:
Tangible shareholders' equity
$
5,105,370
$
5,268,237
$
5,438,782
$
2,882,083
$
2,828,829
Less: Preferred stock
283,979
283,979
283,979
145,037
145,037
Tangible common shareholders' equity
$
4,821,391
$
4,984,258
$
5,154,803
$
2,737,046
$
2,683,792
Tangible assets
$
66,331,526
$
64,865,470
$
62,393,131
$
34,359,357
$
34,816,898
Tangible common equity
7.27
%
7.68
%
8.26
%
7.97
%
7.71
Tangible book value per common share:
Tangible common shareholders' equity
$
4,821,391
$
4,984,258
$
5,154,803
$
2,737,046
$
2,683,792
Common shares outstanding
174,116
176,041
178,102
90,584
90,588
Tangible book value per common share
$
27.69
$
28.31
$
28.94
$
30.22
$
29.63
Core deposits:
Total deposits
$
54,008,887
$
53,077,157
$
54,356,283
$
29,847,029
$
30,026,327
Less: Certificates of deposit
2,311,484
2,554,102
2,821,097
1,797,770
1,884,373
Brokered certificates of deposit
258,110
-
-
-
-
Core deposits
$
51,439,293
$
50,523,055
$
51,535,186
$
28,049,259
$
28,141,954
Three months ended September 30, 2022
Adjusted ROATCE:
Net income
$
233,968
Less: Preferred stock dividends
4,162
Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected
6,724
Strategic initiatives and other, tax-effected
8,467
Merger related, tax-effected
18,968
Loss on sale of investment securities, net, tax-effected
1,628
Other, tax-effected
(1,857)
Adjusted income
$
263,736
Adjusted income, annualized basis
$
1,054,944
Average shareholders' equity
$
8,090,044
Less: Average preferred stock
283,979
Average goodwill and other intangible assets
2,725,200
Average tangible common shareholders' equity
$
5,080,865
Adjusted return on average tangible common shareholders' equity
20.76
%
Adjusted ROAA:
Net income
$
233,968
Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected
8,467
Merger related, tax-effected
18,968
Loss on sale of investment securities, net, tax-effected
1,628
Other, tax-effected
(1,857)
Adjusted income
$
261,174
Adjusted income, annualized basis
$
1,044,696
Average assets
$
68,006,190
Adjusted return on average assets
1.54
%
(In millions, except per share data)
GAAP to adjusted reconciliation:
Three months ended September 30, 2022
Pre-Tax Income
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
Diluted EPS
Reported (GAAP)
$
298.0
$
229.8
$
1.31
Merger related expenses
25.5
19.0
0.11
Strategic initiatives and other
11.3
8.2
0.04
Adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
334.9
$
257.0
$
1.46
