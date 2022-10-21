Tony the Tiger® Laces Up in Arkansas to Give More Middle School Kids Better Access to Sports

The donation to Don Tyson School of Innovation is Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® Mission Tiger's latest commitment to ensuring school sports can thrive in local communities

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tony the Tiger® and Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® Mission Tiger™ are off to the races in Springdale, Arkansas, to help support Don Tyson School of Innovation's (DTSOI) middle school sports programs. Mission Tiger is making a $25,000 donation to help the school purchase new equipment and training gear for their cross country and intramural sports teams.

Courtesy of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes (PRNewswire)

Educators and coaches at DTSOI have a GR-R-REAT track record of going above and beyond for their students to ensure they have more opportunities to play sports. Five years ago, this school started their middle school cross-country team with just seven students. Today, 125 students participate in the program.

But not every kid has what they need to stay in the game, so Tony and Mission Tiger are coming in with a big assist to help give DTSOI's sports programs a boost. This donation will help DTSOI purchase new cross-country and track gear, shoes, uniforms, training equipment and more, as well as provide new equipment for other middle school intramural teams such as soccer and tennis so more DTSOI students can play like tigers.

"Staying active and having fun are important parts of middle school sports, and the lifelong skills kids gain from playing sports such as leadership and teamwork are critical," said Laura Newman, Senior Director of Brand Marketing at Kellogg Company. "When we learned that middle school sports are at risk due to lack of funding, Mission Tiger jumped at the opportunity to make a difference in the community. Together, we can help more kids in Arkansas play like tigers."

DTSOI is a technology-rich STEAM school dedicated to challenging students academically while inspiring them to make their greatest dreams into their reality, and sports are a big part of that.

"We encourage our students to work hard both in and outside of the classroom to become well-rounded individuals, and sports play a huge role in developing many of these key skills such as confidence, leadership and teamwork," said Kelly Boortz, principal at Don Tyson School of Innovation. "We are grateful to Kellogg's Frosted Flakes Mission Tiger for helping us invest more in our middle school sports programs to help our students thrive."

Since it launched in 2019, Mission Tiger has helped more than 1 million kids across the country by repaving courts, refurbishing sports facilities, providing new training equipment and more. Fans can help schools in their local communities by joining the mission, grabbing a box of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes and uploading their receipt to Kellogg's Family Rewards™ to spark a $2 donation.* For more information, visit FrostedFlakes.com or MissionTiger.com.

###

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

About Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® Mission Tiger™

Mission Tiger launched in August 2019 with a $1 million commitment to DonorsChoose, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting public school educators nationwide. For every Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® box purchased, a $2 donation* is sparked by uploading a receipt to Kellogg's Family Rewards™ via MissionTiger.com. Thanks to fans coast to coast, students at middle schools nationwide have better access to play sports. If a favorite athletic program has been cut or a local team needs new uniforms, visit MissionTiger.com today to see requests from middle schools seeking funds and join our team. Mission Tiger middle school sports projects are fulfilled by Tony's partner, DonorsChoose.

*Kellogg is donating $2 per purchase to DonorsChoose with Kellogg's Frosted Flakes receipt upload. Min. Donation $250,000 - Max. $500,000. Go to missiontiger.com for instructions. Applies to purchases between 1/1/22 and 12/31/22; must upload within 30 days of purchase.

About DonorsChoose

DonorsChoose is the leading way to give to public schools. Since 2000, 5.2 million people and partners have contributed $1 billion to support over 2 million teacher requests for classroom resources and experiences. As the most trusted crowdfunding platform for teachers, donors, and district administrators alike, DonorsChoose vets each request, ships the funded resources directly to the classroom, and provides thank-you's and reporting to donors and school leaders. Charity Navigator and GuideStar have awarded DonorsChoose, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, their highest ratings for transparency and accountability. For more information, visit donorschoose.org.

About Don Tyson School of Innovation

Don Tyson School of Innovation strives to ensure every student graduates with a diploma plus through personalized and accelerated learning connected to the arts, college, business, or industry. We desire to support the overall mission of DTSOI — inspiring students towards their dreams through innovative education — by developing individuals and a team that are known for excellence in attitude, work ethic, and performance. We desire that students are excellent in their sport and academics now, and develop lifelong character and work ethic that will help them realize their dreams beyond high school.

