WHO SAYS QUALITY CANNABIS IS EXPENSIVE? MARLO RICHARDSON, OWNER OF JUST MARY DELIVERY DETAILS HOW SHE HAS BEEN ABLE KEEP QUALITY CANNABIS AFFORDABLE WITH SAME-DAY, ON DEMAND DELIVERY IN LOS ANGELES

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenwood & Company, the parent company of Just Mary Cannabis has launched Just Mary Delivery in the Los Angeles area. Getting signed on to the app is simple: go to Justmarydelivery.app and let them know that you are of legal age to purchase medicinal or recreational cannabis, enter your address and start shopping.

JustMaryDelivery.app (PRNewswire)

Richardson, operates Just Mary Delivery and Greenwood & Company in Los Angeles. "Being vertically integrated and having the ability to grow, manufacture, package and sell products directly to consumers allows us the ability to have lower prices than our competitors." We have been able to bring quality brands to market starting with Xzibit's Napalm Cannabis Brand in 2019 and have since created more than 10 other brands sourcing flower from our four acre farm partnership in Humbolt County or our 8,000 square foot indoor grow in Los Angeles. We are equipped to produce and manufacture pre-rolls and concentrates through our manufacturing services and supply our brands first."

WHY SHOP at JUST MARY DELIVERY

Just Mary Delivery is the epitome of what the Los Angeles Social Equity Program was intended to be. Just Mary Delivery is both Minority and Woman owned by an individual that grew up in South Central Los Angeles and Inglewood, CA. She has personally curated the Just Mary Delivery menu to include quality, well known brands such as BALL FAMILY FARMS, ROVE and BABY DOJAH in addition to JUST MARY CANNABIS BRAND and other brands from minority and woman owned cannabis companies; Many that were not given equal opportunities with other licensed cannabis retailers.

ABOUT JUST MARY DELIVERY

Just Mary Delivery operates in San Fernando Valley, West Los Angeles and South Los Angeles, Inglewood, Culver City and Beach Cities. Delivery times are approximate but orders are delivered on the same day. To see if your address qualifies for delivery, go to JUSTMARYDELIVERY.APP and be sure to add the APP to your home screen.

