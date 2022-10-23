Schneider Electric Experts Offer Insight into Industrial Cybersecurity, Smarter Factories & Reaching Net-Zero Goals at PACK EXPO 2022

Experts will discuss how they helped top companies, like Bimbo Bakeries, integrate sustainability into its factories, driving them closer to reaching net-zero goals

Visit the Schneider Electric booth, #LU-7245, to see new technologies and speak with experts on how these innovations can help CPG customers optimize operations while driving a more efficient and resilient future

CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, will present four expert sessions at 2022 PACK EXPO, October 23-26 in Chicago. These sessions will take a deep dive into developing operational sustainability, including the company's path towards net-zero carbon emissions, building sustainable factories, and navigating cybersecurity in an increasingly connected world.

These thought leadership sessions are critically timed to the current state and needs of the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) industry. Over the past decade, the CPG space has been struggling to create paths towards greener, smarter, and more efficient factories. To make matters even more challenging, cybersecurity threats are becoming increasingly advanced and more difficult to detect. As Schneider Electric solutions evolve through digitalization, organizations can meet difficult-to-reach goals while becoming safer facilities by taking steps to future-proof their business.

"While the path to a more sustainable future is critical for any business, the Consumer Packaged Goods industry is facing both unique challenges and opportunities as companies explore ways to drive a more efficient, digital and greener future," said Jon Olson, Senior Vice President, Industrial Automation USA, Schneider Electric. "We are excited to partner with CPG companies as they embrace next-generation technologies to drive greater efficiency, sustainability, resiliency into their operations to benefit their operations and the environment over the long term."

Schneider Electric experts will be joined by customers and partnerships in sharing their insights in thought leadership sessions during Pack Expo:

The Path to Green, Smart Factories

Innovation Stage 2 (N4580)

Monday, October 24, 10:00 AM – 10:30 AM CT

Plant operators today are tasked with driving greater operational efficiency through digitalization while achieving ambitious corporate sustainability targets. Thankfully, these outcomes are not mutually exclusive. Join Mauricio Casares, Smart Factory Improvement Manager at Schneider Electric, during this session for an opportunity to learn from Schneider Electric's Smart Factory journey and the step-by-step approach the company took to convert its 60-year-old brownfield site in Lexington, KY into the world's first Sustainability Lighthouse Smart Factory as designated by the World Economic Forum.

Low Carbon Muffins with GreenStruxure & Bimbo Bakeries

Innovation Stage 2 (N4580)

Monday, October 24, 12:00 PM – 12:30 PM CT

To support reach its Net Zero Carbon by 2050 ambition, Grupo Bimbo announced an innovative Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) partnership between Bimbo Bakeries USA and GreenStruxure, a Schneider Electric joint-venture company. With the agreement, GreenStruxure will design, build, own, operate, and maintain on-site renewable energy microgrids on behalf of Bimbo Bakeries USA across six of its key manufacturing sites in California. Join Martin Hanna, Head of Communications at GreenStruxure, where he will explore details of the project and gain inspiration on how you can take advantage of outcome-based, long-term energy service agreements with no upfront capital investment.

Cybersecurity Best Practices in a Connected IIoT World

Innovation Stage 2 (N4580)

Wednesday, October 26, 10:00 AM – 10:30 AM CT

Interconnectivity drives productivity, but it also increases cybersecurity exposure. Staying cyber secure in an increasingly digital, connected industrial world requires aggressive, proactive approaches with full organizational collaboration. The risks to an operations and brand reputation are rising as threats become more advanced and difficult to detect. As regulations come into play, the path to security becomes even more complicated. Join Paula Mott, Cybersecurity Business Consultant at Schneider Electric, and Grant Geyer, Chief Product Officer at Claroty, who will provide best practices to establish a strong cybersecurity foundation and address your organization's most critical issues:

What should you do to proactively defend your operation and ensure ongoing vigilance?

What standards and best practices apply to your business?

Who is responsible for ensuring cybersecurity at your organization?

Following the sessions, downloadable video recordings will be made available for those who plan to watch virtually. To schedule your interview or for additional information, please contact Kappie Kopp, PR Agency Contact for Schneider Electric: Kappie.kopp@teamlewis.com.

