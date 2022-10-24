CP recognizes customers with 2021 Safe Shipper Award for exemplary safety behaviour

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) is honoured to recognize 59 shippers with its annual Safe Shipper Award for safely transporting hazardous materials by rail in 2021.

"Safety is foundational to everything we do at CP. We are proud to collaborate with all participants in the supply chain that are working every day to prevent releases and safeguard the communities where we all live and work," said Coby Bullard, Vice-President Sales and Marketing. "These companies share our commitment to the safe transportation of essential products on our rail network. We must continue to collaborate and recognize safe rail shipping practices, with the goal of continuing to be the safest railway in North America."

Companies receiving the Safe Shipper Award transported at least 500 carloads of hazardous materials (non-intermodal) in 2021 with zero non-accidental release (NAR) incidents. A hazardous materials NAR is the unintentional release of a hazardous material while in transportation, including loading and unloading while in railroad possession that is not caused by a derailment, collision or other rail-related accident.

Visit cpr.ca to view the 2021 winners of CP's Safe Shipper Award.

