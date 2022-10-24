Legal & General America Harnesses iPipeline® Solutions to Optimize Distribution and Insure More Families

LGA Forges Strategic Partnership with iPipeline to Transform its Business Through Access to Real-Time, Data-Driven Insights and Benchmarks

EXTON, Pa. and FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iPipeline® and Legal & General America (LGA) have embarked on a data integration initiative which will help the life insurance provider strengthen distribution wallet share, product underwriting, decisioning, and pricing capabilities across its organization.

iPipeline (PRNewswire)

This strategic relationship will enable LGA–a top five U.S. term life insurance provider--to tap into iPipeline's extensive real-time industry data, as well as its distribution network, to improve speed at all points of the insurance process -- from quote to delivery. By using InsureSight, iPipeline's data and case analytics, LGA will be able to competitively benchmark its sales and market performance, providing them with real-time insight at a more granular level.

"Legal & General America is a forward-thinking life insurance provider, and we are proud that our innovative solutions can offer insights which can bring the firm even closer to its distribution partners," said David Libesman, Vice President of Data Analytics at iPipeline. "The depth and breadth of our anonymized industry data enables us to quickly identify any bottlenecks in the process while focusing on continuous improvement. This ability, coupled with iPipeline's case analytics tools, will empower LGA with actionable intelligence for effectively meeting the evolving needs of distributors, agents and advisors, extending their market reach, and helping more families protect their financial futures."

This innovative solution supports Legal & General America as it strives to create a brighter tomorrow for more individuals, families and businesses with access to critical life insurance protection through an easy digital application and some of the most affordable coverage options in the marketplace.

"With iPipeline's high-quality data, we can leverage real-time information to gain valuable insights, which we use to extend our evolution as a strategic, data-driven organization," said Shawn Homan, Vice President of Sales Operations and Strategy at Legal & General America. "With InsureSight, we can dive into the metrics to see the how we are performing against the market, or slice and dice the data to compare our actions to custom benchmarks. These insights allow us to make the most meaningful decisions so we can maximize the impact for those we serve, from distributors to hardworking individuals and families that need the protection life insurance affords."

For more information about iPipeline, visit ipipeline.com. To learn more about LGA, visit lgamerica.com.

About iPipeline

iPipeline is building a comprehensive digitized ecosystem for the life insurance and wealth management industries, which will enable millions of uninsured or under-insured Americans to secure their financial futures as part of a holistic financial planning experience. The firm is working to optimize all application and processing workflows—from quote to commission—and consolidating them within one of the most expansive straight-through processing platforms, significantly reducing paper, saving time, and increasing premiums and placements for insurance agents. iPipeline is also committed to offering premier subscription-based tools to help financial institutions and advisors automate and digitize financial transactions, comply with regulations, and seamlessly incorporate life insurance and annuities into client accounts.

The iPipeline digital ecosystem incorporates one of the industry's largest data sets to enable advisors and agents to optimize their businesses. Since its establishment in 1995, iPipeline has facilitated 1.5 billion quote responses, $32 billion in savings on printing and mailing costs, the collection of 55 billion premiums, and the protection of 25 million lives. iPipeline operates as a unit of Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP), a constituent of the S&P 500® and Fortune 500® indices. For more information, please visit https://www.ipipeline.com/ .

About Legal & General America

Legal & General America is part of the worldwide Legal & General Group. For over 70 years, the Legal & General America companies have been in the business of providing financial protection through life insurance for American families. The Legal & General America companies are Banner Life Insurance Company and William Penn Life Insurance Company of New York. With more than $57 billion in new coverage issued in 2020, LGA is a top five US term life insurance provider and ended 2021 with $780 billion of coverage in force with 1.4 million U.S. customers. LGA shares Legal & General's independent financial strength ratings: A+ Superior from A.M. Best and AA- Very Strong from Standard and Poor's and Fitch. For more information, please visit https://www.lgamerica.com.

Media Contacts:

Laura Simpson

JConnelly for iPipeline

973-713-8834

ipipelinepr@jconnelly.com

Audrey Wayne

KemperLesnik for Legal & General America

312.837.1522

Audrey.wayne@kemperlesnik.com

CN 10202022-1

For more information, please visit https://www.lgamerica.com (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE iPipeline; Legal & General America