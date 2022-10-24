SmartBug Media® Named to the Adweek Fastest Growing Agencies List for Fourth Consecutive Year

Innovative Business Model and Strong Client Focus Lands Company on Prestigious List of Successful Agencies

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartBug Media ® — a leading Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency that assists B2B businesses, B2C organizations and D2C e-commerce businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, scaling revenue operations and building market awareness through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, revenue operations, public relations, paid media and web development — today announced that it had been named to the Adweek Fastest Growing Agencies list for the fourth year in a row. This honor was presented to a select group of 75 successful agencies worldwide across all agency categories and types that have achieved significant growth over the past three years.

"SmartBug uses the exact same processes for our own sales and marketing as we do for our clients."

"Being on this list among the fastest-growing agencies in the country is such an incredible achievement, especially for four years in a row," SmartBug® CEO Jen Spencer said. "Our growth is a direct correlation of our clients' success and our team's ability to build and execute marketing, sales and customer success programs that show clear ROI and build long-term gains."

To be eligible for Adweek's Fastest Growing Agencies list, agencies must have had at least $250,000 in revenue in 2019 and need to provide proof of revenue from 2019, 2020 and 2021. Participating agencies were required to certify the accuracy of their reported revenue figures, and Adweek performed additional auditing to determine the accuracy of the submissions.

SmartBug's innovative business model and company culture have been key factors in its sustained growth. The remote agency has several different specialty departments, including inbound marketing, creative, paid media and public relations. All departments collaborate and complement each other in order to deliver complete, cohesive campaigns that are aligned with clients' business goals.

"One reason for our fast growth, which to us is obvious but surprisingly not common, is that we are our own best case study. In other words, SmartBug uses the exact same processes for our own sales and marketing as we do for our clients," Spencer said.

In addition to the company's appearance on the Adweek list, SmartBug was recently recognized by Inc. 5000 for the sixth year in a row as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America and by the Comparably Awards as a leader in a wide variety of categories, including Best Work-Life Balance , Best CEOs for Diversity and Women and Best Company Outlook .

ABOUT SMARTBUG MEDIA®

SmartBug Media® is a globally recognized Intelligent Inbound ® marketing agency assisting B2B businesses, B2C organizations, and D2C e-commerce businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, scaling revenue operations and building market awareness through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, revenue operations, public relations, paid media and web development.

As HubSpot's 2021 North America Partner of the Year, SmartBug® is one of its top-performing, elite global solutions partners as well as an Elite Master partner of Klaviyo.

Founded in 2008 as one of the few fully remote agencies, SmartBug is an innovator and trusted authority on creating life-work harmony for its 180-plus employees spread across 35 states and five countries. The company that implemented quarterly Certification Days to foster continuous learning and career development has won two Great Place to Work® and 32 Comparably awards. It has also been named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list for six consecutive years and the Adweek Fastest Growing Agencies list four years in a row. With hundreds of awards for client work — and a team holding a combined 1,000-plus marketing certifications — SmartBug is fully dedicated to delivering client success and an unparalleled agency experience. Its services include inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, revenue operations, public relations, paid media and web development. For more information about SmartBug Media, visit smartbugmedia.com .

