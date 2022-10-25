MRI Software Unveils Its Next-Generation Real Estate Platform

PropTech firm showcases MRI Agora and new AI-first solutions at Ascend users conference

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MRI Software, a global leader in real estate solutions, presented its vision for the next generation of its open and connected technology platform, MRI Agora™, at the Ascend users conference in New Orleans on October 23-26. The MRI Agora platform will enable real estate businesses to make better decisions through connected data, automate mundane tasks, and differentiate through technology.

Saurabh Abhyankar, Chief Product Officer, MRI Software (PRNewswire)

"The new platform is the next generation in the open and connected journey that MRI pioneered years ago for real estate"

"The new platform is the next generation in the open and connected journey that MRI pioneered years ago for real estate technology," said Saurabh Abhyankar, Chief Product Officer of MRI Software. "Developed with an AI-first approach, the MRI Agora platform brings a brand-new real estate data platform, engaging user experiences, and connected services."

In recent years, the real estate sector has accelerated adoption of PropTech solutions, resulting in improvements in operational efficiency, automation, and scalability. Likewise, continued private investment and growth in the industry has significantly increased the number of software applications available. According to Statista, organizations used 110 SaaS applications on average in 2021, up from eight in 2015.

"Every industry eventually matures from using multiple disconnected point solutions to a go-to platform of choice," continued Abhyankar. "The OS wars ended with MacOS and Windows, the CRM wars ended with Salesforce.com, and the cloud wars ended with Azure and AWS. It's time for the entire PropTech industry to adopt a platform that is smart, open, and hyper-connected – where technology from any provider, including MRI, our partners, third parties, and even our competitors – can connect together to enable innovation."

At Ascend, MRI unveiled a number of breakthrough products it will be introducing, including advanced multi-source data analytics platform MRI Agora Insights, artificial intelligence (AI)-driven MRI Forms Intelligence and MRI Chat, and new, more intuitive residential and commercial portals.

The Platform that Powers PropTech™

The MRI Agora platform will offer unprecedented visibility by unifying data from multiple applications and sources across the PropTech ecosystem, ultimately allowing users to perform tasks and access information through a single experience.

MRI demonstrated the following new products at Ascend:

MRI Agora Insights is a new real estate data platform that allows for advanced analytics across MRI and non-MRI data sources. It can bring together structured and non-structured data, IoT data, and APIs to provide the broad insights needed in today's competitive landscape. Additionally, for the first time in the industry, the MRI Agora Insights Anywhere analytics offering will deliver insights from any of these sources directly into the applications users use every day. Together, these provide a new benchmark for actionable insights in real estate. is a new real estate data platform that allows for advanced analytics across MRI and non-MRI data sources. It can bring together structured and non-structured data, IoT data, and APIs to provide the broad insights needed in today's competitive landscape. Additionally, for the first time in the industry, theanalytics offering will deliver insights from any of these sources directly into the applications users use every day. Together, these provide a new benchmark for actionable insights in real estate.

MRI Forms Intelligence leverages AI to help businesses become more efficient by quickly reading scanned and digital documents such as tax forms and certificates, reducing manual forms processing and data errors.

MRI Chat enables multifamily teams to accelerate the leasing process through a smart communications platform that uses AI with natural language processing to intelligently answer questions, engage more leads, and qualify more prospects.

New residential and commercial portals will provide an intuitive experience for multifamily and commercial tenants, offering self-service capabilities that reduce the operational burden on property managers and help landlords drive occupancy in a highly competitive environment.

The MRI Ascend Users Conference for EMEA will take place on December 7 in London. Clients can register for the event here: https://mriusersconference.com/

Supporting Resources

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading provider of real estate software solutions that transform the way communities live, work and play. MRI's open and connected, AI-first platform empowers owners, operators and occupiers in commercial and residential property organizations to innovate in rapidly changing markets. MRI has been a trailblazer in the PropTech industry for over five decades, serving more than two million users worldwide. Through innovative solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives real estate companies the freedom to realize their vision of building thriving communities and stronger businesses. For more information, please visit www.mrisoftware.com/.

Media contacts

For more information please contact the PR person listed below closest to you:

EMEA

Hugh Filman (+44 7905 044850) or Katrina Trantau (+44 7597 163076)

mri@platformcomms.com

North America

Rachel Antman (+1 212 362 5837)

rachel@saygency.com

Australia and New Zealand

Heather Jones (+61 400 394 669)

heather@hjconsulting.com.au

MRI Software logo (PRNewsfoto/MRI Software) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MRI Software