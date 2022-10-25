National Precast and Superior Concrete Join Forces as Environmental Containment Corporation to Offer All-in-One Solution for Stormwater Containment

New Hybrid Vault solution includes a permit-ready design, production, transportation and installation, resulting in a faster, safer and more cost-effective system

Vancouver, Wash., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental Containment Corporation (ECC) today announced its formation as a company. Originally conceived as a collaboration between Superior Concrete and National Precast, the companies have now joined forces to form ECC. A provider serving the fast-growing stormwater containment market, ECC offers cast-in-place detention vaults, precast ponds, and precast vaults, all of which come with trusted installation. The company's Hybrid Vault, a comprehensive solution for stormwater containment, is now available throughout the Northwestern U.S.

Environmental Containment Corporation - faster, easier and more cost-effective solutions for the design and construction of stormwater systems. See more at envcontainmemt.com. (PRNewswire)

Typical stormwater containment installations involve multiple companies and contractors for engineering, design, production, transport and installation. ECC offers a comprehensive solution that includes a complete, permit-ready set of sealed structural drawings and calculations, manufacturing and final site installation. With a unique, all-in-one approach and the Hybrid Vault's efficient, modular design, ECC solutions are fast, safe and cost-effective.

"ECC's Hybrid Vault system provided us with a more cost-effective solution than having to piece together the design, engineering, product sourcing and installation of the different components of our stormwater containment system," said Josh Erholm, project manager, Ram Construction General Contractors. "Because we didn't have to coordinate across different vendors and service providers, ECC helped our project stay on schedule and budget."

ECC uses the same robust water-tight technology used in precast segmented tunnel liners rather than corrosive pipes which require more soil backfill and can degrade over time. This means ECC's Hybrid Vault systems are rated to a higher, heavier traffic standard than typical structures, resulting in a more structurally sound containment system. Structural precast top slabs are designed to meet loading requirements before they leave the manufacturing facility and don't rely on backfill or installation to achieve their intended design strength.

The Hybrid Vault is designed to maximize storage space and typically requires less than 30% of the storage footprint than the alternatives. Its efficient shape and small footprint mean less excavation and less land intrusion, reducing land use and maintenance costs down the road.

ECC stormwater containment vaults are guaranteed watertight, and the company's precast concrete products are produced in accordance with both NPCA and PCI guidelines. In addition, precast products, through SMaRT Certification, have been deemed to be the most environmentally-sound buried infrastructure product on the market, helping customers achieve their sustainability goals.

"ECC is the only full-service stormwater containment solution in the Pacific Northwest," said Ron Sparks, CEO, Environmental Containment Corporation. "Because we are responsible for every step of the project, we can truly guarantee the functionality as intended. Our customers have one vendor to deal with, so it both simplifies the process and enables us to significantly reduce the cost while providing our customers with robust, environmentally sound solutions for stormwater management."

About Environmental Containment Corporation

Environmental Containment is one of the largest stormwater runoff containment companies in the Pacific Northwest. Providing solutions since 1994, National Precast and Superior Concrete officially joined forces in 2022 to form Environmental Containment Corporation (ECC), offering cast-in-place detention vaults, precast ponds, and precast vaults, all of which come with trusted installation. Visit www.envcontainment.com or call 360-904-0199.

