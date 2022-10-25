New (free) course introduces learners to the popular open source service mesh platform, Istio

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, and the home of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), has announced the immediate availability of a new training course on the edX platform: Introduction to Istio (LFS144x ).

Last month CNCF announced that Istio, one of the most popular open source service meshes currently in use, has joined the foundation under their project umbrella. This new relationship is an indication that service meshes are becoming a vital component of today's technology infrastructure. As such, the ability to monitor, connect, and secure microservices is quickly becoming an indispensable skill sought by employers.

Introduction to Istio is intended for application developers, systems operators, and security professionals who already have familiarity and experience with Kubernetes, and who wish to take their first steps toward learning and understanding Istio.

"Digital transformation is forcing all organizations to be open source forward. I am thrilled that Tetrate,started by Istio co-founders, have built the first official Istio course to help organizations realize the service mesh's full potential on top of open source Istio."

- Chris Aniszczyk, CTO, Cloud Native Computing Foundation

The course curriculum features video content, hands-on labs & assignments, and discussion forums to support learning. It begins with an overview of service meshes in general, and Istio in particular. The course then goes on to describe what problems service meshes solve, and explains Istio's architecture, how Istio functions, and how the environment around a deployed application is configured to allow the application to join the mesh.

Using a series of lessons and labs, students will experience Istio and and learn how to:

facilitate system observability by collecting and publishing metrics;

allow users to control how traffic is routed to their application, support canary deployments and other real world scenarios;

make distributed applications more resilient through retries, timeouts, and circuit breakers;

increase system security through mutual TLS, and by allowing the application of authentication and authorization policies independently from running applications.

The final chapter covers more advanced topics, including onboarding workloads running on VMs (outside of Kubernetes), and how Istio provides extensibility through WebAssembly plugins.

Introduction to Istio is co-authored by Peter Jausovec & Eitan Suez, Content Engineers at Tetrate . Jausovec and Suez built the course in parallel to Istio becoming a CNCF-adopted project in order to give new users to the application a starting point.

"We at Tetrate are proud to be a part of the Service Mesh community. An integral part of our mission is helping to understand and make sense of this important technology. Peter Jausovec and I are happy to make the course 'Introduction to Istio' available on edX through the Linux Foundation. May this course be of assistance to developers, platform engineers, security professionals and others on their cloud-native journey."

- Eitan Suez, Content Engineer, Tetrate

LFS144x is available for immediate enrollment. Participants may audit the course, which includes free access to all course content for 10 weeks. Those wishing to have longer access to the course and earn a verified certificate of completion may do so through edX for $149.

