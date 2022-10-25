Perdue Farms Continues Support for National FFA Organization Blue Jacket Program

SALISBURY, Md., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a company commitment to inspire the next generation of farmers, Perdue Farms is continuing its support of the National FFA Organization's Give the Gift of Blue Program with a $20,000 grant funded through the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation. This donation is part of the company's Delivering Hope to Our Neighbors® outreach focused on improving quality of life and building strong communities.

A $20,000 Perdue Foundation grant is supporting the National FFA Organization’s Give the Gift of Blue Program. (FFA file photo) (PRNewswire)

FFA (formerly Future Farmers of America) is a student organization that prepares members for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

"We are the largest school-based youth organization in the country with over 850,000 members across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands," said Molly Ball, president of the National FFA Foundation and chief marketing officer of the National FFA Organization. "Through the support of our donors, the Give the Gift of Blue Program provides an FFA jackets and scarf or tie to FFA members who otherwise could not afford one of their own. In the past, Perdue has impacted over 350 students with their generous support."

FFA members are required to wear official dress, which includes an FFA jacket and scarf or tie, to participate in competitions and attend the National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis. The FFA blue jacket, part of the organization since 1933, generates pride in those who wear it, highlighting the state and local chapter they represent and giving students a sense of belonging.

"The National FFA Give the Gift of Blue Program is funded by corporations, individual donors and foundations, and we are grateful for their continued support," Ball said. "We always strive to make this program the most impactful, for the most students, as possible. To date, more than 15,000 FFA members have been gifted an FFA jacket thanks to donors like Perdue Farms and the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation."

Kim Nechay, executive director of the Perdue Foundation, applauds the work of the National FFA Organization's Give the Gift of Blue Program.

"FFA is an important organization for the future of agriculture and the next generation of farmers in this country," she said. "The iconic blue jackets are a point of pride for FFA members. We are proud to provide funding to enable youth who cannot afford the jacket the opportunity to participate in a unique tradition."

About the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation

The Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation , the charitable giving arm of Perdue Farms, was established in 1957 by company founder Arthur W. Perdue and is funded through the estates of Arthur W. Perdue and Frank Perdue. As part of our belief in supporting the communities where and with whom we do business, the Foundation provides grants on behalf of Perdue Farms in communities where large numbers of our associates live and work. At Perdue Farms, we believe in responsible food and agriculture®.

About Perdue Farms

We're a fourth-generation, family-owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services.

The premium protein portfolio within our Perdue Foods business, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch® , Panorama Organic Grass-Fed Meats® , Coleman Natural® , and Yummy® , as well as our pet brands, Spot Farms® and Full Moon® , is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores and our direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com .

Perdue AgriBusiness is an international agricultural products and services company.

Now in our company's second century, our path forward is about getting better, not just bigger. We never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever chicken, turkey, pork, beef, and lamb, and in USDA-certified organic chicken and beef. Learn more at Corporate.PerdueFarms.com .

About National FFA Organization

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 850,000 student members as part of 8,995 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook and Twitter.

About National FFA Foundation

The National FFA Foundation builds partnerships with industry, education, government, other foundations and individuals to secure financial resources that recognize FFA member achievements, develop student leaders and support the future of agricultural education. A separately registered nonprofit organization, the foundation is governed by a board of trustees that includes the national FFA president, educators, business leaders and individual donors. For more, visit FFA.org/Give.

(PRNewsfoto/Perdue Farms) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Perdue Farms