VIRTURANT LAUNCHES VIRTUAL RESTAURANT ORDER MANAGER ON GOOGLE APP STORE

MIAMI, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Virtual Restaurant company Virturant, announced a substantial upgrade to its in-house SaaS technology suite with the launch of its Virtual Restaurant Order Manager App on the Google Play Store.

The Virtual Restaurant Order Manager includes a powerful collection of industry-leading features to assist restaurant owners with seamlessly integrating virtual restaurant brands into their current operations quickly & effortlessly.

Virturant Virtual Restaurant Order Manger includes:

30+ Delivery & White Label Platform Integrations (Uber Eats, DoorDash, etc.)

Direct Menu Management

Order Consolidation

Live Sales Monitoring

Direct Printer Integration (Star, Epson, Radiant)

In-Depth Dashboard Reporting, Sales Trends & Analytics

Virtual Restaurant Order Manager is available at no-cost to all current Virturant Fulfillment Partners nationally, and available to new and outside restaurant groups for a $29 monthly fee.

Next month (Nov 2022), Virturant will be unveiling its custom Virtual Restaurant Payment SaaS Suite. With this new custom software, Virturant is leading the Virtual Restaurant technology revolution.

