Zaxby's treats fans with Halloween 'BOO-neless' Wings Meal

ATHENS, Ga., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zaxby's , the premium quick-service restaurant, beloved for its Chicken Fingerz™, wings and legendary Zax Sauce®, is celebrating Halloween with a special Buy One, Get One "BOO-neless" Wings Meal for customers ordering through the Zaxby's app. The offer is valid all day long Monday, Oct. 31, while supplies last. Zaxby's Boneless Wings Meal features five tender, tasty boneless wings tossed in one of eight different sauces and is served with Texas Toast, crinkle fries and ranch sauce.

"We are celebrating Halloween with our delicious 'BOO-neless' wings for our most loyal fans," said Patrick Schwing, chief marketing and strategy officer at Zaxby's. "Zaxby's offers eight signature sauces ranging from Tongue Torch® to Wimpy, so there is a flavor for everyone. This Halloween, guests that order a Boneless wing meal through our new app will get another 'BOO-neless' Wings Meal FREE!"

The brand recently revamped its loyalty program and introduced Zax Rewardz ™, making it even easier to rack up rewards to enjoy Zaxby's famous lineup of Chicken Fingerz™ and wings. Fans who want to experience Zaxby's new app and loyalty program to redeem more rewards can sign up online at zaxbys.com/rewards .

To get the Boneless Wings Meal offer, customers must select two regular Boneless Wings Meals through the app downloadable on Google Play or in the App Store and apply the Buy One, Get One Boneless Wings Meal Reward where shown. Upon online checkout, the price of one will be deducted. To redeem the offer in store, customers must select the Buy One, Get One Boneless Wings Meal offer from the Deals & Offers section on the Rewards Tab, and select the option to redeem in-store. Upon checkout at participating Zaxby's locations, customers then scan the barcode when prompted during the order process.

About Zaxby's

Founded in 1990, Zaxby's is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads with Southern hospitality and a modern twist. For the second year in a row, Zaxby's iconic Signature Sandwich has won Thrillist's 2022 Fasties Award for Best Fried Chicken Sandwich. Zaxby's has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com .

