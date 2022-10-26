Advanced Radio Technology Startup Announces Move to West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtremis, LLC (Xtremis), a Nashville-based startup developing advanced, Artificial Intelligence control systems that improve the performance of wireless networks in congested RF environments, recently announced its intention to relocate to Morgantown, WV. This move will involve basing Xtremis' business operations and product development activities at the Civil Military Innovation Institute (CMI2) business incubator campus adjacent to the Department of Energy's National Energy Technology Laboratory.

Xtremis products leverage advanced AI, data science, and automation technologies to improve situational understanding of the Electromagnetic Spectrum and performance of wireless networks. (PRNewswire)

"Our move to West Virginia will allow Xtremis to capitalize on the unique defense innovation community anchored by CMI2," said Shane Van Wyngaardt, Co-Founder and Principal at Xtremis. "We are convinced that the access to talent, quality of life, and cost of living benefits afforded by Morgantown will provide a springboard for our continued growth as a company."

Xtremis was founded in 2021 by a team of researchers from Vanderbilt University who won two prestigious challenge competitions sponsored by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the nation's preeminent defense research organization. Leveraging technologies developed through the DARPA initiatives, Xtremis has experienced rapid growth since its inception, having been competitively selected by the US Army's Pathfinder Program – an initiative led by the US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM), Army Research Laboratory – to develop a next-generation sensor network called the Advanced Dynamic Spectrum Radio (ADSR). This capability allows legacy Army radios to adapt to changes in the Electromagnetic Spectrum, ensuring that soldiers can communicate even in the presence of adversary jamming.

Based upon the success of the Pathfinder ADSR development activity, Xtremis has been selected to participate in the Army Accelerator Program, an effort championed by Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) that seeks to rapidly transition promising innovations from industry to scalable Army products.

"Innovative startups like Xtremis play critical roles in both unlocking the economic potential of West Virginia and ensuring our nation's security. I am proud to support efforts that enable the Army to have timely access to startup-derived technologies that help our Soldiers be safer and more effective in future conflicts," said Senator Capito.

In addition to a presence at the CMI2 business incubator campus in Morgantown, Xtremis will collaborate with CMI2 to develop radio test and evaluation infrastructure at the Fola Multi-Domain Technology Test Bed site in Clay County, WV. Once completed, the Fola site will provide a unique, real-world laboratory for the development of Xtremis' novel radio technologies in conjunction with realistic military training.

"Welcoming Xtremis to West Virginia is exactly the outcome CMI2 has been working to achieve with programs like Pathfinder and the Army Accelerator," said Aly Goodwin Gregg, Vice President at CMI2. "Our goal is to capitalize on hard problems identified by Soldiers and groundbreaking research from universities to create new Army capabilities delivered by high-potential startup businesses."

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Civil-Military Innovation Institute Inc.