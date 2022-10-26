Your Photos
Carisma Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Industry and Investor Conferences

Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carisma Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative immunotherapies, today announced that the company will present at two healthcare industry conferences and one investor conference in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Recent Conferences: 
The 2022 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa 
October 12, 2022 at 1:45 pm EST

Upcoming Conferences: 
34th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference 
November 29, 2022 at TBD EST

ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress 2022 
December 8, 2022 at 10:00 am EST

About Carisma Therapeutics

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing a differentiated and proprietary cell therapy platform focused on engineered macrophages, cells that play a crucial role in both the innate and adaptive immune response. The first applications of the platform, developed in collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania, are autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-macrophages for the treatment of solid tumors. Carisma is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

For more information, please visit www.carismatx.com

Media Contact:
Julia Stern
(763) 350-5223
jstern@realchemistry.com

