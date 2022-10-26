POSIGEN HIRES VICE PRESIDENT OF PRODUCT AND NEW MARKETS

NEW ORLEANS, Oct 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PosiGen, the nation's leading provider of renewable energy and energy efficiency solutions for low-to-moderate (LMI) income homeowners, announces the addition of Jordan Winder as Vice President of Product and New Markets. In his new role, Jordan will oversee PosiGen's expansion and growth into new geographic markets as it moves to offer rooftop solar to more states and communities. In addition, he will oversee all pricing, enhancements to customer offerings and hardware selection.

Jordan's career spans over 10 years in the renewable energy sector. Prior to joining the PosiGen team, Jordan served as Vice President of Product at Sunrun where he oversaw the scaling and optimization of key financial products and hardware solutions including Sunrun's "Brightbox" battery solution. Prior to the company's acquisition by Sunrun, Jordan was Vice President of Product at Vivint Solar. Jordan started his career at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and later Scotiabank in their Power & Utilities Investment Banking Group.

"Jordan has the experience and drive needed to lead both our geographic expansion into new states and product development into existing markets," said Tom Neyhart, PosiGen CEO. "I believe his passion for our mission to provide solar, storage and energy efficiency to more underserved communities will help us accelerate our continued expansion into new markets across the country. We're thrilled to have him join the PosiGen family."

"What attracted me to PosiGen was their ambitious and principled mission," Jordan said. "Providing individuals access to clean, renewable energy through rooftop solar while also serving low-to-moderate income communities, which have historically been underserved by the solar industry, is a compelling opportunity to do good and also serve an overlooked customer segment."

Since 2011, PosiGen has worked to close the clean energy affordability gap by delivering lower utility bills and the benefits of clean energy through solar panels and energy efficiency upgrades to low-to-moderate homeowners. To date, the company has served over 22,000 customers. PosiGen's lease program covers the full cost of installing, maintaining, and ensuring the solar system, and provides energy efficiency upgrades with no minimum credit score or minimum income requirement.

Headquartered in New Orleans, LA, PosiGen is the nation's leading residential solar, energy efficiency and energy education provider for low-to-moderate income families. PosiGen has more than 22,000 resident customers, over 520 direct employees and also supports more than 150 employees through its contractors in Louisiana, Mississippi, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. PosiGen's unique services and products makes solar energy affordable to homeowners of all income levels, and offers individuals, families, and businesses the opportunity to achieve greater fiscal autonomy and energy independence by lowering utility bills. To learn more about PosiGen, please visit www.PosiGen.com

