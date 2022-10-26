Rosedale Collective Launches "Cohort Zero" Music Accelerator & Songwriting Showcase

Alongside Cracker Barrel Old Country Store®, Gibson, Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, gener8tor, and Song House, Cohort Zero is a two-day gathering culminating in a showcase at the Gibson Showroom that brings the most promising and exciting musicians of color in Country, Folk, Americana, and beyond.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Nov. 2-3 in Los Angeles, Rosedale Collective is launching Cohort Zero: a two-day gathering that brings three of the most promising and exciting musicians of color together for an intensive program of workshops. Alongside partner organizations, gener8tor, Spotlight Advisory Group, Umba Daima, Cohort Zero artists will go through workshops that span music business, Web3, social media, creative impact development, and most importantly, songwriting.

Rosedale Collective Launches Music Accelerator & Songwriting Showcase with Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® and Gibson

Artists will work on an original song with writers from the Nashville based singer and songwriting collective, Song House, and will be mentored by incredible and industry-leading producers/artists, David Ryan Harris, Rissi Palmer, Leah Turner, and Fernando Garibay. The two-day event will culminate in a showcase hosted by country music star Turner and actor Furly Mac for the three artists on Nov. 3 at the Gibson Showroom in Los Angeles for 100 of the leading industry and brand executives and culture creators.

"This is a dream opportunity for these artists. What a gift it is to be given time, support, and feedback to create your best work," said Rissi Palmer. "I'm honored to be a part of this process and look forward to learning a thing or two myself!"

"For the past five decades, country music has been the soundtrack of our brand; our musical partnerships have brought warmth, joy and a sense of connection to our guests," said Cracker Barrel Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer Tate. "We're proud to continue supporting talented musicians in partnership with Rosedale Collective to help cultivate and celebrate artists of color in country music."

Cohort Zero is made possible by the support of the following organizations: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® , Gibson , Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey , gener8tor , Song House , Umba Daima , Spotlight Advisory Group , Propper Daley , Sweety High , and HollandWest Productions .

Rosedale Collective (Black-owned and operated) is the first music accelerator and label working with talent of color to develop the best in class musicians in country, folk, americana, and beyond. Cohort Zero is the launch of Rosedale's larger musician-development accelerator work slated for Q1 of 2023.

The Cohort Zero Showcase will begin at 6:30 p.m. PST on Nov. 3, 2022.

