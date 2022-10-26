Surglogs is SOC 2 Type II Compliant

Surglogs protects customer data in accordance with the strictest security, availability, confidentiality, and privacy standards.
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Committed to providing the highest levels of information security for its customers, Surglogs, the nation's leading regulatory compliance platform for healthcare facilities, has attained SOC 2 Type II report. The Surglogs' platform is HIPAA compliant and is in compliance with the policies of the United States Department of Health.
"Surglogs is committed to the highest data security standards," said Jakub Jasak, Surglogs' Chief Technology Officer. "We have established a strong track record of protecting client data, and we will continue to innovate and adhere to strict internal policies to ensure that their information remains safe."
The SOC 2 Type II report, issued by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), confirms that Surglogs protects customer data and patient health information effectively and meets these Trust Services Criteria: confidentiality, security, availability, and HIPAA security. BARR Advisory P.A., an independent auditor, has evaluated Surglogs' SOC 2 report and validated Surglogs' information security practices as compliant.
A cloud-based software platform running on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Surglogs is a Software as a service (SaaS) company digitizing and streamlining regulatory compliance processes in healthcare facilities across the United States.
