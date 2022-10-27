Akebia Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter Financial Results and Highlight Recent Company Milestones

Akebia to Host Conference Call to Provide Business Update

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced plans to release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Thursday, November 3, 2022 following the close of financial markets.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for people living with kidney disease (PRNewsfoto/Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Akebia will host a conference call on Thursday, November 3 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results and recent company highlights. To access the call by phone via a new process, please click on this Registration Link and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage dialing into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the Investors section of Akebia's website at: https://ir.akebia.com/. An online archive of the webcast can be accessed via the Investors section of Akebia's website at http://ir.akebia.com.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. Akebia was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

Akebia Therapeutics Contact

Mercedes Carrasco

mcarrasco@akebia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Akebia Therapeutics