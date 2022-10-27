Arch Capital Group Set to Join S&P 500; RXO to Join S&P MidCap 400; Bread Financial Holdings to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:

S&P Dow Jones Indices logo (PRNewswire)

Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASD:ACGL) will replace Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the S&P 500 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, November 1 . Elon Musk is acquiring Twitter in a transaction expected to close on October 28 .

RXO Inc. (NYSE:RXO) will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, November 1 , replacing Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BFH) which will move to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, November 2 . Bread Financial Holdings will replace Unifi Inc (NYSE:UFI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 on that date. S&P MidCap 400 constituent XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO) is spinning off RXO in a transaction expected to be completed on or about November 1 . XPO Logistics will remain in the S&P MidCap 400 post the spin-off transaction. Bread Financial Holdings is no longer representative of the mid-cap market space, and Unifi is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector Nov 1, 2022 S&P 500 Addition Arch Capital Group ACGL Financials

S&P 500 Deletion Twitter TWTR Communication Services

S&P MidCap 400 Addition RXO RXO Industrials Nov 2, 2022 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Bread Financial Holdings BFH Financials

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Bread Financial Holdings BFH Financials

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Unifi UFI Consumer Discretionary

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices

index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries

spdji.comms@spglobal.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices