Caputo & Guest Announce the Launch of Their Organic Mushrooms and Chefs' Blends at The Global Produce & Floral Show

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caputo & Guest have been cultivating a variety of fresh, distinctive mushrooms in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania since 1977. With expanded distribution, these mushrooms are becoming more widely available on grocery store shelves. Visit Caputo & Guest at Booth #4592 at The Global Produce & Floral Trade Show, October 28-29, 2022 to experience their fresh mushroom selection and mushroom growing exhibit, enjoy live cooking demos, and meet their team at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Caputo & Guest mushrooms offer:

Exceptional Flavor –Organic, local and proprietary growing environments contribute to their mushrooms' distinctive flavors and textures.

Variety – A variety of exciting species of culinary mushrooms.

Certified Organic – They are organically produced mushroom spawn and are not treated with any prohibited fertilizers or pesticides.

Locally-Grown – Their mushrooms are grown in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania : "The Mushroom Capital of the World."

Manure Free – Rather than using livestock manure compost to grow their mushrooms, they use a proprietary blend of upcycled oak, poplar sawdust and grains.

Farmer Friendly –They cultivate their mushrooms on their own 750,000 sq ft farm, handling everything from growing to harvesting to packing.

Caputo & Guest mushroom varieties include Royal Trumpet, Golden Oyster, Lion's Mane, Pearl Oyster, and Maitake.

Their Chef's Mixes include:

Asian Bistro Stir Fry Mix – A blend of shiitake, royal trumpet and pearl oyster mushrooms

Exotic Oven-Roast Mix – A blend of lion's mane, maitake and royal trumpet mushrooms

Gourmet Sauté Mix – A blend of royal trumpet, maitake and golden oyster mushrooms

Wood-Fired Pizza Mix – A blend of maitake, lion's mane and golden oyster mushrooms

Prime Steakhouse Mix – A blend of royal trumpet, maitake and pearl oyster mushrooms

"We have a long legacy as America's #1 specialty mushroom grower and our 100% vertical integration allows us full control of the process from spore to harvest on our farms, ensuring the most premium, fresh and exotic mushrooms possible," said Caputo & Guest's CEO, Louis Caputo Jr.

