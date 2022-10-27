Clean Eatz Kitchen Announces Partnership with the Windy City Bulls

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Eatz Kitchen is excited to announce their new sponsorship with multiple franchises of the NBA G League. A total of 17 NBA G League franchises have entered a sponsorship agreement with Clean Eatz Kitchen to provide their personnel with healthy meals throughout the upcoming NBA G League Season.

"We're very excited about this new relationship with the Windy City Bulls , it's our first sponsorship at the professional sports level and we're excited Windy City recognizes the value that Clean Eatz Kitchen can bring to the organization," says Clean Eatz CEO, Jason Nista.

Clean Eatz Kitchen will be providing Windy City with healthy meals and snacks throughout the season to help the team supplement its nutrition for players and staff. "Blending my past experience as a Sports Dietitian within the NBA G League and my current position as a consulting Sports Dietitian for Clean Eatz, gave me the perfect opportunity to help lead a collaboration aimed at complimenting the performance nutrition resources available to these athletes," adds Clean Eatz Kitchen Dietitian, Crystal Zabka-Belsy.

"Our partnership with Clean Eatz plays a large part in continuing to provide the best player development experience for our team members by ensuring that healthy meal options are consistently available throughout the season. The convenience and variety of options that Clean Eatz offers makes it easy for our players and staff to choose from a wide selection and prepare the meals in a quick and efficient manner that fits their lifestyle," Windy City Bulls President, Brad Seymour, explained.

About the Windy City Bulls

The Windy City Bulls are the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls. Located in Hoffman Estates, IL, Windy City is a member of the 30-team NBA G League, the official developmental league of the National Basketball Association and the team plays its 24 home games at NOW Arena. For more information, please visit WindyCityBulls.com.

About Clean Eatz Kitchen

Clean Eatz Kitchen ( www.cleaneatzkitchen.com ), headquartered in Wilmington, NC, is a market-leader in ready-to-eat meal plans sold DTC and through traditional brick and mortar Clean Eatz locations. Clean Eatz meals focus on a healthy balance of fats, carbs and protein at a price point everyone can afford.

