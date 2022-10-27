Ellucian Wins 2022 TITAN Business Award

Ellucian recognized for achievement in education technology solutions

RESTON, Va., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that International Awards Associate (IAA) has awarded Ellucian with a 2022 TITAN Business Award in the Business Technology Solutions – Education Solution category. The TITAN Business Awards acknowledge the achievements of entrepreneurs and organizations globally, and Ellucian was selected as a winner for its leadership in transitioning higher education institutions to the cloud. In 2022, the awards program received over 1,000 entries from 55 countries.

"Ellucian is proud to see our dedication to the technology transformation of higher education recognized by the 2022 TITAN Business Awards," said Laura Ipsen, President & CEO, Ellucian. "Today, digital transformation is creating new opportunities for higher education to accelerate student success and create better outcomes for all learners. We are proud to lead the way with the most advanced cloud solutions providing faculty, administration and students the most modern experience. Ellucian's data-driven capabilities empower institutions to turn insights into action to meet the evolving needs of today's learners and innovate for the future."

TITAN Business Awards bring attention to the international business industry and celebrate strategies, cultures, and teamwork of leaders across a range of categories. TITAN aims to elevate standards of excellence and ultimately drive the business sector forward with seasoned professionals as jurors. The jury exercised strict standards and impartiality in the process, and was tasked with identifying exemplary entries and awarding them appropriately.

"Despite this being the second season for this competitive year, we received a staggering number of entries, all of which demonstrated remarkable qualities of excellence," Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA, remarked. "It is particularly motivating to see so many parties still actively engaging in excellent practices in their businesses. It really does come through clearly from their submissions."

About Ellucian

Ellucian is the market leader charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian's comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,900 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today's fast-changing landscape. To find out what's next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

IAA, established in 2015, is the organizer of the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, MUSE Photography Awards, MUSE Hotel Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Marcom Awards, NYX Game Awards, NYX Video Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, LIT Commercial Awards, LIT Talent Awards, London Photography Awards, NY Product Design Awards, New York Photography Awards, and iLuxury Awards.

IAA's mission is to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate. IAA assembled the TITAN Business Awards to bring attention to the international business industry and promote their strategies, cultures, and teamwork to the world.

