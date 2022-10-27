Merchants Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Third quarter 2022 net income of $58.5 million was equal to the third quarter of 2021 and increased 8% compared to the second quarter of 2022

Third quarter 2022 diluted earnings per common share of $1.22 was equal to the third quarter of 2021 and increased 10% compared to the second quarter of 2022

Total assets of $12.0 billion increased 8% compared to June 30, 2022 , and increased 6% compared to December 31, 2021

Return on average assets was 2.05% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 2.29% in the third quarter of 2021 and 2.20% in the second quarter of 2022

Net interest margin was 3.05% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 2.73% in the third quarter of 2021 and 3.03% in the second quarter of 2022

Tangible book value per common share of $20.78 increased 23% compared to $16.91 in the third quarter of 2021 and increased 5% compared to $19.70 in the second quarter of 2022

Completed 8.25% Series D preferred stock offering in September 2022 , raising approximately $137.4 million of new capital, net of $5.1 million in offering costs

Sold $1.2 billion of multi-family bridge loans into a private securitization via a real estate mortgage investment conduit (REMIC). As part of the transaction, purchased a $1.0 billion senior investment security that is expected to be held to maturity.

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank of Indiana, today reported third quarter 2022 net income of $58.5 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.22. This compared to $58.5 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.22 in the third quarter of 2021, and compared to $53.9 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.11 in the second quarter of 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Merchants Bancorp) (PRNewswire)

"We thrived during the third quarter, as our business model allowed us to quickly adapt to the changing interest rate landscape and we prepared ourselves with the additional capital and resources to continue our trajectory of profitable growth. With a tangible book value of $20.78 per share, an industry-leading return on average assets of 2.05% and efficiency ratio of 30.5% in the quarter, our momentum remains strong, and we are optimistic about the remainder of 2022 and beyond," said Michael F. Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants.

Michael J. Dunlap, President and Chief Operating Officer of Merchants, added, "As our company has continued to expand, we have made it a priority to ensure our team has the necessary tools and freedom to execute effectively for our customers. Their efforts have been the backbone of our company and their creativity and dedication will continue to be a leading factor in our ongoing success."

Net income of $58.5 million for the third quarter 2022 was equal to the third quarter of 2021, but reflected a $16.5 million, or 24%, increase in net interest income that was offset by an $11.1 million, or 28%, decrease in noninterest income and a $5.5 million, or 19%, increase in noninterest expenses.

Net income for the third quarter 2022 increased by $4.6 million, or 8%, compared to the second quarter of 2022, primarily driven by a $13.4 million, or 19%, increase in net interest income that was partially offset by a $10.0 million, or 25%, decrease in noninterest income and a $2.0 million, or 6%, increase in noninterest expense.

Total Assets

Total assets of $12.0 billion at September 30, 2022 increased 8%, compared to June 30, 2022, and increased 6%, compared to December 31, 2021. Increases compared to both periods were primarily due to significant growth in the multi-family loan portfolio, some of which were sold during the quarter. On September 22, 2022, $1.2 billion in loans were sold as part of a securitization transaction that was partially offset by the purchase of a $1.0 billion held to maturity senior investment security that was established as part of the securitization transaction.

Return on average assets was 2.05% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 2.29% for the third quarter of 2021 and 2.20% for the second quarter of 2022.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses on loans of $39.0 million at September 30, 2022 increased $1.5 million compared to June 30, 2022 and increased $7.7 million compared to December 31, 2021. The increase compared to June 30, 2022 was primarily due to growth in the multi-family, commercial, residential, and healthcare loan portfolios, partially offset by the decrease in the multi-family portfolio associated with the $1.2 billion loan sale and securitization. As of September 30, 2022, the Company had one loan remaining in a COVID-19 payment deferral arrangement, with an unpaid balance of $36.8 million.

Non-performing loans were $26.6 million, or 0.38%, of loans receivable at September 30, 2022, compared to 0.07% at June 30, 2022 and 0.01% at December 31, 2021. The increase compared to both periods was primarily due to the delinquency of one healthcare customer that is fully collateralized and full payment is expected.

Total Deposits

Total deposits of $10.3 billion at September 30, 2022 increased $2.0 billion, or 24%, compared to June 30, 2022, and increased $1.3 billion, or 15%, compared to December 31, 2021. The increase compared to both periods was primarily due to an increase in certificates of deposit and demand accounts.

Total brokered deposits of $2.2 billion at September 30, 2022 increased $994.0 million, or 81%, from June 30, 2022 and increased $58.9 million, or 3%, from December 31, 2021. Brokered deposits represented 22% of total deposits at September 30, 2022 compared to 15% of total deposits at June 30, 2022 and 24% of total deposits at December 31, 2021. As of September 30, 2022, brokered certificates of deposit had a weighted average remaining duration of 84 days, with none exceeding 180 days.

The Company continues to offer new products, such as adjustable-rate certificates of deposits, to minimize interest rate risks by aligning the rate and duration characteristics of its deposit and loan portfolios.

Liquidity

Cash balances of $324.0 million at September 30, 2022 increased by $65.8 million compared to June 30, 2022 and decreased by $708.7 million compared to December 31, 2021. The Company continues to have significant borrowing capacity, with unused lines of credit totaling $2.8 billion at September 30, 2022 compared to $1.7 billion at June 30, 2022 and $2.4 billion at December 31, 2021. This liquidity enhances the ability to effectively manage interest expense and asset levels in the future. Additionally, the Company's business model is designed to continuously sell a significant portion of its loans, which provides flexibility in managing its liquidity.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

Net Interest Income of $85.4 million increased $16.5 million, or 24% compared to $68.9 million, reflecting higher yields and average balances on loans and loans held for sale that were partially offset by higher interest rates and average balances of deposits and borrowings.

Interest rate spread of 2.77% increased 10 basis points compared to 2.67%.

Net interest margin of 3.05% increased 32 basis points compared to 2.73%.

Interest Income of $134.1 million increased 73% compared to $77.3 million, reflecting an increase in both yields and average balances of loans and loans held for sale.

Average balances of $10.2 billion for loans and loans held for sale increased 18% compared to $8.7 billion .

Average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 5.00% increased 167 basis points compared to 3.33%.

Interest Expense of $48.7 million increased $40.3 million, or 478%, compared to $8.4 million. Interest expense on deposits of $45.0 million increased $38.0 million, or 545%, compared $7.0 million, primarily reflecting higher rates on interest bearing checking, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Average balances of $9.0 billion for interest-bearing deposits increased 15% compared to $7.8 billion .

Average interest rates of 1.98% for interest-bearing deposits increased 163 basis points compared to 0.35%.

Noninterest Income of $29.2 million decreased $11.1 million, or 28%, compared to $40.3 million, primarily due to a $15.7 million decrease in gain on sale of loans, partially offset by a $2.9 million increase in loan servicing rights, which included adjustments for higher values of servicing rights.

The decrease in gain on sale of loans was associated with a business mix shift in multi-family lending, from volumes sold in the secondary market towards those maintained on the balance sheet.

Loan servicing fees included a $4.6 million positive fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights, of which $0.9 million was in the Banking segment and $3.7 million was in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to a $3.0 million positive fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights, of which $2.3 million was in the Banking segment and $0.7 million was in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment.

Syndication and asset management fees of $3.1 million increased 378% and are becoming a meaningful source of noninterest income growth.

Noninterest Expense of $35.0 million increased $5.5 million, or 19%, compared to $29.5 million, primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits to support business growth.

The efficiency ratio of 30.51% increased 351 basis points compared to 27.00%.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022

Net Interest Income of $85.4 million increased $13.4 million, or 19% compared to $72.0 million, reflecting higher yields and average balances on loans and loans held for sale that were partially offset by higher interest rates on deposits and borrowings.

Interest rate spread of 2.77% decreased 13 basis points compared to 2.90%.

Net interest margin of 3.05% increased 2 basis points compared to 3.03%.

Interest Income of $134.1 million increased $44.8 million, or 50%, compared to $89.3 million, reflecting an increase in yields and average balances of loans and loans held for sale.

Average balances of $10.2 billion for loans and loans held for sale increased $1.6 billion , or 19%, compared to $8.6 billion .

Average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 5.00% increased 101 basis points compared to 3.99%.

Interest Expense of $48.7 million increased $31.5 million, or 183%, compared to $17.2 million. Interest expense on deposits of $45.0 million increased $30.2 million, or 205%, compared to $14.8 million, reflecting higher interest rates on interest bearing checking, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Average balances of $9.0 billion for interest-bearing deposits increased $1.6 billion , or 22%, compared to $7.4 billion .

Average interest rates of 1.98% for interest-bearing deposits increased 117 basis points compared to 0.81%.

Noninterest Income of $29.2 million decreased $10.0 million, or 25%, compared $39.2 million, primarily due to a $8.2 million, or 38%, decrease in gain on sale of loans.

The decrease in gain on sale of loans was associated with lower volume in the multi-family loan portfolios.

Loan servicing fees included a $4.6 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, of which $0.9 million was in the Banking segment and $3.7 million was in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to a $7.7 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, of which $1.1 million was in the Banking segment and $6.6 million was in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment.

Syndication and asset management fees of $3.1 million nearly doubled and are becoming a meaningful source of noninterest income growth.

Noninterest Expense of $35.0 million increased $2.0 million, or 6%, compared to $33.0 million, primarily due to increases in professional fees as well as salaries and employee benefits to support business growth.

The efficiency ratio of 30.51% increased 87 basis points compared to 29.64%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Ranked as a top performing U.S. public bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple lines of business, including multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing; mortgage warehouse financing; retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking; agricultural lending; and traditional community banking. Merchants Bancorp, with $12.0 billion in assets and $10.3 billion in deposits as of September 30, 2022, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Merchants Capital Investments, LLC, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, Merchants Asset Management, LLC, Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbancorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control, such as the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, management cautions that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the severity, magnitude, duration and businesses' and governments' responses thereto, on the Company's operations and personnel, and on activity and demand across its businesses, and other factors identified in "Risk Factors" or "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)

























September 30,

June 30

March 31

December 31,

September 30,



2022

2022

2022

2021

2021 Assets



















Cash and due from banks

$ 13,796

$ 10,714

$ 9,853

$ 14,030

$ 14,352 Interest-earning demand accounts

310,165

247,432

401,668

1,018,584

788,224 Cash and cash equivalents

323,961

258,146

411,521

1,032,614

802,576 Securities purchased under agreements to resell

3,497

3,520

4,798

5,888

5,923 Mortgage loans in process of securitization

137,448

323,046

324,280

569,239

634,027 Available for sale securities

322,069

336,814

314,266

310,629

301,119 Held to maturity securities

1,005,487

—

—

—

— Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock

39,130

39,130

28,804

29,588

70,767 Loans held for sale (includes $68,785, $41,991, $14,567,

$48,583 and $26,296, respectively, at fair value)

2,844,750

2,759,116

2,289,094

3,303,199

3,453,279 Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses on loans of

$38,996, $37,474, $32,102, $31,344 and $29,134,

respectively

6,919,128

7,033,203

5,976,960

5,751,319

5,431,227 Premises and equipment, net

35,492

35,085

34,559

31,212

31,423 Servicing rights

144,984

130,710

121,036

110,348

105,473 Interest receivable

40,170

26,184

23,499

24,103

21,894 Goodwill

15,845

15,845

15,845

15,845

15,845 Intangible assets, net

1,307

1,441

1,574

1,707

1,843 Other assets and receivables

145,454

123,815

104,356

92,947

76,637 Total assets

$ 11,978,722

$ 11,086,055

$ 9,650,592

$ 11,278,638

$ 10,952,033 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















Liabilities



















Deposits



















Noninterest-bearing

$ 315,868

$ 444,461

$ 461,193

$ 641,442

$ 824,118 Interest-bearing

10,003,611

7,855,277

7,014,628

8,341,171

8,123,201 Total deposits

10,319,479

8,299,738

7,475,821

8,982,613

8,947,319 Borrowings

97,279

1,440,904

879,929

1,033,954

809,136 Deferred and current tax liabilities, net

19,124

19,414

30,695

19,170

21,681 Other liabilities

130,250

97,460

75,644

87,492

64,019 Total liabilities

10,566,132

9,857,516

8,462,089

10,123,229

9,842,155 Commitments and Contingencies



















Shareholders' Equity



















Common stock, without par value



















Authorized - 75,000,000 shares, 75,000,000 shares,

50,000,000 shares, 50,000,000 shares and 50,000,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 43,109,578 shares, 43,106,505 shares,

43,267,776 shares, 43,180,079 shares and 43,178,061 shares

137,226

136,671

137,882

137,565

137,200 Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares

authorized



















7% Series A Preferred stock - $25 per share liquidation

preference



















Authorized - 3,500,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 2,081,800 shares

50,221

50,221

50,221

50,221

50,221 6% Series B Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation

preference



















Authorized - 125,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 125,000 shares (equivalent to

5,000,000 depositary shares)

120,844

120,844

120,844

120,844

120,844 6% Series C Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation

preference



















Authorized - 200,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 196,181 shares (equivalent to

7,847,233 depositary shares)

191,084

191,084

191,084

191,084

191,084 8.25% Series D Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation

preference



















Authorized - 300,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 142,500 shares (equivalent to

5,700,000 depositary shares)

137,371

—

—

—

— Retained earnings

787,530

737,789

694,776

657,149

610,267 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(11,686)

(8,070)

(6,304)

(1,454)

262 Total shareholders' equity

1,412,590

1,228,539

1,188,503

1,155,409

1,109,878 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 11,978,722

$ 11,086,055

$ 9,650,592

$ 11,278,638

$ 10,952,033

Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)































Three Months Ended

Change



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

3Q22

3Q22



2022

2022

2021

vs. 2Q22

vs. 3Q21 Interest Income

























Loans

$ 129,101

$ 85,994

$ 72,924

50 %

77 % Mortgage loans in process of securitization



2,162



1,449



2,868

49 %

-25 % Investment securities:

























Available for sale - taxable



485



917



1,115

-47 %

-57 % Available for sale - tax exempt



—



—



12

—

-100 % Held to maturity



970



—



—

100 %

100 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock



379



284



190

33 %

99 % Other



1,015



626



205

62 %

395 % Total interest income



134,112



89,270



77,314

50 %

73 % Interest Expense

























Deposits



45,002



14,768



6,981

205 %

545 % Borrowed funds



3,725



2,471



1,452

51 %

157 % Total interest expense



48,727



17,239



8,433

183 %

478 % Net Interest Income



85,385



72,031



68,881

19 %

24 % Provision for credit losses



2,225



6,212



1,079

-64 %

106 % Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses



83,160



65,819



67,802

26 %

23 % Noninterest Income

























Gain on sale of loans



13,354



21,564



29,013

-38 %

-54 % Loan servicing fees, net



8,169



9,607



5,313

-15 %

54 % Mortgage warehouse fees



1,105



1,350



2,732

-18 %

-60 % Syndication and asset management fees



3,073



1,599



643

92 %

378 % Other income



3,485



5,051



2,570

-31 %

36 % Total noninterest income



29,186



39,171



40,271

-25 %

-28 % Noninterest Expense

























Salaries and employee benefits



23,027



22,475



20,197

2 %

14 % Loan expenses



1,226



1,184



1,734

4 %

-29 % Occupancy and equipment



1,967



2,011



1,861

-2 %

6 % Professional fees



2,429



1,594



901

52 %

170 % Deposit insurance expense



755



670



664

13 %

14 % Technology expense



1,325



1,304



1,169

2 %

13 % Other expense



4,222



3,719



2,946

14 %

43 % Total noninterest expense



34,951



32,957



29,472

6 %

19 % Income Before Income Taxes



77,395



72,033



78,601

7 %

-2 % Provision for income taxes



18,907



18,098



20,098

4 %

-6 % Net Income

$ 58,488

$ 53,935

$ 58,503

8 %

— Dividends on preferred stock



(5,729)



(5,729)



(5,729)

—

— Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders

$ 52,759

$ 48,206

$ 52,774

9 %

— Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 1.22

$ 1.12

$ 1.22

9 %

— Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 1.22

$ 1.11

$ 1.22

10 %

— Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding

























Basic



43,107,975



43,209,824



43,176,296







Diluted



43,258,925



43,335,211



43,314,755









Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)





















Nine Months Ended







September 30,

September 30,







2022

2021

Change Interest Income















Loans

$ 287,291

$ 216,717

33 % Mortgage loans in process of securitization



5,856



8,728

-33 % Investment securities:















Available for sale - taxable



2,103



2,302

-9 % Available for sale - tax exempt



—



32

-100 % Held to maturity



970



—

100 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock



932



966

-4 % Other



2,242



556

303 % Total interest income



299,394



229,301

31 % Interest Expense















Deposits



68,583



19,764

247 % Borrowed funds



7,670



4,286

79 % Total interest expense



76,253



24,050

217 % Net Interest Income



223,141



205,251

9 % Provision for credit losses



10,888



2,427

349 % Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses



212,253



202,824

5 % Noninterest Income















Gain on sale of loans



52,883



82,755

-36 % Loan servicing fees, net



27,507



14,991

83 % Mortgage warehouse fees



4,313



9,927

-57 % Syndication and asset management fees



5,286



1,178

349 % Other income



12,965



8,211

58 % Total noninterest income



102,954



117,062

-12 % Noninterest Expense















Salaries and employee benefits



66,795



60,340

11 % Loan expenses



3,621



6,178

-41 % Occupancy and equipment



5,792



5,296

9 % Professional fees



5,326



2,102

153 % Deposit insurance expense



2,184



1,986

10 % Technology expense



3,865



3,077

26 % Other expense



11,358



8,760

30 % Total noninterest expense



98,941



87,739

13 % Income Before Income Taxes



216,266



232,147

-7 % Provision for income taxes



53,701



60,244

-11 % Net Income

$ 162,565

$ 171,903

-5 % Dividends on preferred stock



(17,186)



(15,145)

13 % Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders

$ 145,379

$ 156,758

-7 % Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 3.37

$ 3.63

-7 % Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 3.36

$ 3.62

-7 % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding















Basic



43,182,380



43,169,618



Diluted



43,331,148



43,300,688





Key Operating Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except share data)































Three Months Ended

Change







September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

3Q22

3Q22







2022

2022

2021

vs. 2Q22

vs. 3Q21



























Noninterest expense



$ 34,951

$ 32,957

$ 29,472

6 %

19 %



























Net interest income (before provision for credit losses)



85,385

72,031

68,881

19 %

24 %

Noninterest income



29,186

39,171

40,271

-25 %

-28 %

Total income



$ 114,571

$ 111,202

$ 109,152

3 %

5 %



























Efficiency ratio



30.51 %

29.64 %

27.00 %

87 bps 351 bps



















































Average assets



$ 11,437,805

$ 9,820,878

$ 10,236,491

16 %

12 %

Net income



$ 58,488

$ 53,935

$ 58,503

8 %

—

Return on average assets before annualizing



0.51 %

0.55 %

0.57 %









Annualization factor



4.00

4.00

4.00









Return on average assets



2.05 %

2.20 %

2.29 %

(15) bps (24) bps

























Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)



23.92 %

23.05 %

29.83 %

87 bps (591) bps Tangible book value per common share (1)



$ 20.78

$ 19.70

$ 16.91

5 %

23 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)



7.49 %

7.67 %

6.68 %

(18) bps 81 bps

























(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below:









































Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's financial

condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations. As such,

the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to

non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below. Net Income Available

to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock. Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible

assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total assets. Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible

assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding.

































Three Months Ended

Change







September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

3Q22

3Q22







2022

2022

2021

vs. 2Q22

vs. 3Q21



























Net income



$ 58,488

$ 53,935

$ 58,503

8 %

—

Less: preferred stock dividends



(5,729)

(5,729)

(5,729)

—

—

Net income available to common shareholders



$ 52,759

$ 48,206

$ 52,774

9 %

—



























Average shareholders' equity



$ 1,267,160

$ 1,215,891

$ 1,087,675

4 %

17 %

Less: average goodwill & intangibles



(17,228)

(17,361)

(17,770)

-1 %

-3 %

Less: average preferred stock



(367,726)

(362,149)

(362,149)

2 %

2 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 882,206

$ 836,381

$ 707,756

5 %

25 %



























Annualization factor



4.00

4.00

4.00









Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity



23.92 %

23.05 %

29.83 %

87 bps (590) bps



















































Total equity



$ 1,412,590

$ 1,228,539

$ 1,109,878

15 %

27 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles



(17,152)

(17,286)

(17,688)

-1 %

-3 %

Less: preferred stock



(499,520)

(362,149)

(362,149)

38 %

38 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 895,918

$ 849,104

$ 730,041

6 %

23 %



























Assets



$ 11,978,722

$ 11,086,055

$ 10,952,033

8 %

9 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles



(17,152)

(17,286)

(17,688)

-1 %

-3 %

Tangible assets



$ 11,961,570

$ 11,068,769

$ 10,934,345

8 %

9 %



























Ending common shares



43,109,578

43,106,505

43,178,061

—

—



























Tangible book value per common share



$ 20.78

$ 19.70

$ 16.91

5 %

23 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets



7.49 %

7.67 %

6.68 %

(18) bps 81 bps

Key Operating Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except share data)























Nine Months Ended











September 30,

September 30,











2022

2021

Change



















Noninterest expense



$ 98,941

$ 87,739

13 %



















Net interest income (before provision for credit losses)



223,141

205,251

9 %

Noninterest income



102,954

117,062

-12 %

Total income



$ 326,095

$ 322,313

1 %



















Efficiency ratio



30.34 %

27.22 %

312 bps



































Average assets



$ 10,568,712

$ 9,934,157

6 %

Net income



$ 162,565

$ 171,903

-5 %

Return on average assets before annualizing



1.54 %

1.73 %





Annualization factor



1.33

1.33





Return on average assets



2.05 %

2.30 %

(25) bps

















Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)



23.08 %

31.60 %

(852) bps Tangible book value per common share (1)



$ 20.78

$ 16.91

23 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)



7.49 %

6.68 %

81 bps

















(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below:





























Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the

company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a

number of limitations. As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance

with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. A reconciliation

of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below. Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock.

Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the

calculation of total assets. Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book

value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding.

























Nine Months Ended











September 30,

September 30,











2022

2021

Change



















Net income



$ 162,565

$ 171,903

-5 %

Less: preferred stock dividends



(17,186)

(15,145)

13 %

Net income available to common shareholders



$ 145,379

$ 156,758

-7 %



















Average shareholders' equity



$ 1,219,305

$ 991,467

23 %

Less: average goodwill & intangibles



(17,360)

(17,913)

-3 %

Less: average preferred stock



(364,028)

(313,689)

16 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 837,917

$ 659,865

27 %



















Annualization factor



1.33

1.33





Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity



23.08 %

31.60 %

(852) bps



































Total equity



$ 1,412,590

$ 1,109,878

27 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles



(17,152)

(17,688)

-3 %

Less: preferred stock



(499,520)

(362,149)

38 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 895,918

$ 730,041

23 %



















Assets



$ 11,978,722

$ 10,952,033

9 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles



(17,152)

(17,688)

-3 %

Tangible assets



$ 11,961,570

$ 10,934,345

9 %



















Ending common shares



43,109,578

43,178,061

—



















Tangible book value per common share



$ 20.78

$ 16.91

23 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets



7.49 %

6.68 %

81 bps



Merchants Bancorp

Average Balance Analysis

($ in thousands)

(Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2021



Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/



Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate

Assets:

















































Interest-bearing deposits, and other $ 211,653 $ 1,394 2.61 %

$ 367,540 $ 910 0.99 %

$ 580,397 $ 395 0.27 %

Securities available for sale - taxable 331,796 485 0.58 %

330,759 917 1.11 %

308,476 1,115 1.43 %

Securities available for sale - tax exempt — —



— —



1,361 12 3.50 %

Held to maturity securities 98,363 970 3.91 %

— —



— —



Mortgage loans in process of securitization 235,230 2,162 3.65 %

198,349 1,449 2.93 %

437,601 2,868 2.60 %

Loans and loans held for sale 10,245,294 129,101 5.00 %

8,643,276 85,994 3.99 %

8,689,144 72,924 3.33 %

Total interest-earning assets 11,122,336 134,112 4.78 %

9,539,924 89,270 3.75 %

10,016,979 77,314 3.06 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans (39,325)





(33,401)





(28,679)





Noninterest-earning assets 354,794





314,355





248,191































Total assets $ 11,437,805





$ 9,820,878





$ 10,236,491

























































Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:

















































Interest-bearing checking 4,207,217 21,980 2.07 %

3,849,876 6,945 0.72 %

4,754,633 1,561 0.13 %

Savings deposits 239,262 162 0.27 % # 238,944 62 0.10 %

211,494 39 0.07 %

Money market 2,523,315 13,094 2.06 % # 2,626,973 6,567 1.00 %

2,259,786 4,394 0.77 %

Certificates of deposit 2,030,152 9,766 1.91 % # 639,556 1,194 0.75 %

591,093 987 0.66 %

Total interest-bearing deposits 8,999,946 45,002 1.98 %

7,355,349 14,768 0.81 %

7,817,006 6,981 0.35 %



























Borrowings 588,582 3,725 2.51 %

749,628 2,471 1.32 %

677,201 1,452 0.85 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,588,528 48,727 2.02 %

8,104,977 17,239 0.85 %

8,494,207 8,433 0.39 %



























Noninterest-bearing deposits 474,925





402,328





586,981





Noninterest-bearing liabilities 107,192





97,682





67,628































Total liabilities 10,170,645





8,604,987





9,148,816































Shareholders' equity 1,267,160





1,215,891





1,087,675































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 11,437,805





$ 9,820,878





$ 10,236,491































Net interest income

$ 85,385





$ 72,031





$ 68,881





























Net interest spread



2.77 %





2.90 %





2.67 %



























Net interest-earning assets $ 1,533,808





$ 1,434,947





$ 1,522,772































Net interest margin



3.05 %





3.03 %





2.73 %



























Average interest-earning assets to average

interest-bearing liabilities



116.00 %





117.70 %





117.93 %

Supplemental Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands)



































Net Income

Net Income









Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended









September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,









2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

Segment

























Multi-family Mortgage Banking





$ 13,366

$ 19,556

$ 14,448

$ 44,414

$ 37,380

Mortgage Warehousing





11,801

11,868

23,217

36,828

73,848

Banking





39,344

25,932

23,463

94,040

68,229

Other





(6,023)

(3,421)

(2,625)

(12,717)

(7,554)

Total





$ 58,488

$ 53,935

$ 58,503

$ 162,565

$ 171,903

































































Total Assets

















September 30,

June 30,

December 31,

















2022

2022

2021









Segment

























Multi-family Mortgage Banking





$ 343,443

$ 330,676

$ 296,129









Mortgage Warehousing





2,735,278

2,836,998

3,977,537









Banking





8,760,416

7,835,152

6,929,565









Other





139,585

83,229

75,407









Total





$ 11,978,722

$ 11,086,055

$ 11,278,638









































































Gain on Sale of Loans

Gain on Sale of Loans









Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended









September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,









2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

Loan Type

























Multi-family





12,002

$ 19,623

$ 24,309

$ 46,578

$ 68,553

Single-family





138

406

1,592

1,001

7,677

Small Business Association (SBA)





1,214

1,535

3,112

5,304

6,525

Total





$ 13,354

$ 21,564

$ 29,013

$ 52,883

$ 82,755

































































Loans Receivable and Loans Held for Sale

















September 30,

June 30,

December 31,

















2022

2022

2021





































Mortgage warehouse lines of credit





$ 815,084

$ 900,585

$ 781,437









Residential real estate





1,030,075

876,652

843,101









Multi-family financing





2,766,950

3,236,917

2,702,042









Healthcare financing





1,429,675

1,262,424

826,157









Commercial and commercial real estate





810,731

695,158

520,199









Agricultural production and real estate





91,913

90,070

97,060









Consumer and margin loans





13,696

8,871

12,667

















6,958,124

7,070,677

5,782,663









Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans



38,996

37,474

31,344









Loans receivable





$ 6,919,128

$ 7,033,203

$ 5,751,319





































Loans held for sale





2,844,750

2,759,116

3,303,199









Total loans, net of allowance





$ 9,763,878

$ 9,792,319

$ 9,054,518











View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Merchants Bancorp