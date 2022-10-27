Nicokick Petition Informs Voters on Negatives of Tobacco Flavor Bans

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new petition is educating voters on the negative impacts of flavored tobacco bans as efforts to prohibit the sale of those items gain steam across the country. The petition highlights data recently released by Nicokick that details how consumers are using flavored products to transition from traditional tobacco products toward healthier options.

(PRNewsfoto/NicoKick) (PRNewswire)

"Nicokick has seen firsthand the positive effects that flavored alternative tobacco and nicotine products have on long-term smokers who have struggled to quit or transition away from harmful traditional cigarettes. In fact, according to new data, the majority of our customers view our flavored nicotine pouches as a way to quit their tobacco usage altogether," said Markus Lindblad, Head of External Affairs at Nicokick's parent company, the Haypp Group. "Flavor bans remove a critical offramp for smokers looking to quit and create widespread public health risks as users are forced to return to using traditional cigarettes. Study after study has shown that flavor bans do not work and could contribute to an uptick in cigarette smoking."

"While concerns about youth use of e-cigarettes are legitimate, the federal government has already banned the sale of tobacco products to customers under 21. This unnecessary overreach will negatively impact adult users who are attempting to lead a healthier lifestyle and switch to less harmful smoke-free products like flavored nicotine pouches."

About Nicokick:

Nicokick is the world's leading e-commerce company in the smokeless industry, present in seven countries where we served more than 680,000 active consumers during 2021. As users move away from traditional tobacco products toward healthier smokeless options, Nicokick's sales have continued to surge over the past two years throughout the country. The site is quickly becoming a one-stop shop for consumers interested in learning more about and purchasing smokeless tobacco products. To learn more about Nicokick, visit the website at: https://nicokick.com/learn-more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nicokick