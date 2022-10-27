Ramy Brook Launches Jewelry Capsule With Ben-Amun

Two New York-Based Brands Join Forces to Debut A Bold Jewelry Collection That Will Turn Heads This Holiday Season

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading contemporary women's designer Ramy Brook teams up with NY-based jewelry brand Ben-Amun, known for its bold aesthetic and craftsmanship, to debut a limited edition capsule collection just in time for the holidays. Launching on October 27th, this collaboration marks Ramy Brook's first foray into jewelry.

The Ramy Brook x Ben-Amun collaboration was designed with the shared vision of empowering the wearer to be strong, confident and of course, glamorous. The statement pieces guarantee a fabulous look that can transition from day to night, mirroring the design ethos of Ramy Brook apparel.

The bold 7-piece capsule comprises two chain belts, three earrings and two necklaces. In the all-gold collection, gilded coins and a blend of chunky and more delicate chains are seen throughout. Designed to layer with other pieces or to be worn alone, each piece is striking and sure to be an eye-catching addition to a holiday look or make an impressionable holiday gift.

"I am thrilled about this partnership with Ramy Brook as we share the same vision to make women feel confident and beautiful through our designs," said Isaac Manevitz, the Founder of Ben-Amun. "I believe collaboration is essential for inspiration and transformation, so I look forward to our creative journey together."

"I am excited to partner with Ben-Amun for our very first jewelry collection. I've always thought of our apparel as a canvas for jewelry, which has the ability to transform a look. Ben-Amun's bold and beautiful designs compliment the vibrant aesthetic of Ramy Brook. Isaac [Ben-Amun Founder] and I both design with passion and heart, creating pieces to empower and celebrate women. This collaboration embodies that" notes Ramy Brook Sharp, Founder & Creative Director.

Ramy Brook x Ben-Amun retails from $245-$498 and will be available beginning October 27th exclusively at RamyBrook.com and in Ramy Brook stores.

About Ramy Brook:

What started in 2010 when Ramy Brook Sharp couldn't find a sexy, stylish, luxurious top, has scaled into one of the most sought after contemporary brands on the market: Ramy Brook. The namesake brand founded by Ramy Brook Sharp is female owned and operated, stemming from one woman's dream to uplift, empower and celebrate women. The apparel, accessories and swimwear collections transcend generational dressing, offering something for anyone looking for a vibrant and celebrational style.

Operating with 50+ employees (85% female), Ramy Brook retails with Bergdorf Goodman, Bloomingdales, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue, as well as hundreds of specialty boutiques and two namesake locations, one on Madison Ave in the Upper East Side of Manhattan and one in Southampton. Ramy Brook can also be shopped 24/7 at RamyBrook.com.

For more information on Ramy Brook check out www.ramybrook.com or follow along on social @RamyBrook.

About Ben-Amun:

Ben-Amun was founded by Egyptian born jewelry designer Isaac Manevitz. He has brought his love of sculpture to his collections by working with some of the finest and most interesting materials to create unique designs that are both modern and contemporary, yet timeless.

All the jewelry is handcrafted by a team of skilled artisans in the New York City Garment District atelier. The handcrafted pieces feature the highest quality of materials, and their masterful artisans work diligently to ensure each piece speaks to Isaac's appreciation of symmetry, as not only a measure of beauty, but also balance.

Learn more about Ben-Amun at www.Ben-Amun.com .

