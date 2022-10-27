THOR INDUSTRIES CONTINUES GLOBAL RV INDUSTRY LEADERSHIP BY PUBLISHING ITS FIFTH ANNUAL SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

Company continues bold approach to sustainability

ELKHART, Ind., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 40 years, THOR Industries has utilized responsible and sustainable business practices to inspire and empower families to connect with nature, and one another to Go Everywhere. Stay Anywhere™. Today, THOR Industries, Inc . (NYSE: THO), the world's largest RV manufacturer, published its fifth annual sustainability report detailing the Company's industry-leading sustainability efforts for FY2022 across its global family of operating companies.

"We're proud of our sustainability journey, which is an integral and ongoing part of our culture," shared Bob Martin, THOR President and CEO. "We are proactively addressing environmental, social and governance risk, and we believe these ongoing sustainability efforts have a very positive impact on our business, consumers, team members, partners and the communities in which we live, work and play."

As the global leader in the RV industry, today, more than ever, THOR is focused on leading the industry to a more sustainable future where our generation, and the generations to follow, can reap the benefits of being outdoors and connecting with nature. THOR takes its responsibility to promote a clean and safe environment through responsible and sustainable business practices very seriously and believes that doing so will encourage others in the industry to do the same. In FY2022, THOR took significant steps in its sustainability journey to lead the way for the industry.

Specifically:

THOR introduced two electric vehicle concepts designed to help reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions as part of its eMobility strategy - the THOR Vision Vehicle™ motorhome and the AIRSTREAM® eStream™ travel trailer.

THOR acquired Elkhart Composites, Inc., maker of "Elkboard", which helps alleviate the industry's reliance on lauan-based sidewalls sourced from tropical hardwood forests which continue to be overharvested.

Erwin Hymer Group, a THOR company and the only RV manufacturing facilities in the world to become carbon net-neutral, began investing in the expansion of renewable energies, energy-efficient systems and energy generation from the sun and biomass.

THOR submitted its GHG reduction targets to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) as part of THOR's June 2020 commitment to "Business Ambition for 1.5˚C."

THOR continued its commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) by rolling out a DEI framework to its family of operating companies, continued its partnership with Girl Scouts of the USA to promote inclusivity in the outdoors and funded the Together Outdoors Coalition, a partnership THOR founded with Outdoor Recreation Roundtable (ORR), to make the outdoors a more diversified, inclusive, and inviting place.

THOR invested in Dragonfly Energy, a leading deep cycle lithium-ion battery producer, highlighting the Company's commitment to energy sustainability.

THOR partnered with and supported over 120 non-profit organizations across the THOR family of companies, including the National Forest Foundation, whose mission it is to help combat threats to the outdoor lifestyle. THOR is one of the foundation's most significant corporate sponsors.

"Our global sustainability program highlights our deep-rooted commitment to better the lives of our team members and customers, foster the viability of diverse communities, and promote a clean and safe environment," added Todd Woelfer, THOR Chief Operating Officer. "The products that our companies build inspire people to travel, build connections with family and friends, and develop a lasting appreciation for nature. As we continue to execute on our long-term strategic plan, we remain focused on contributing to a sustainable future to allow great outdoor experiences, which is a cornerstone of our business."

THOR's FY2022 Sustainability Report was published in electronic format only, and may be viewed on the Company's website at: www.thorindustries.com/sustainability-report.

