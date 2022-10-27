Tropical Smoothie Cafe® Opens First Double Drive-Thru Location

Existing Multi-Unit Franchisee Expands Brand Footprint with Innovative New Restaurant Design in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropical Smoothie Cafe, a leading fast casual restaurant brand, announced today the opening of a double drive-thru location in Oklahoma City, the first of its kind for the brand. Franchisee Rohit Patel is opening the uniquely designed location, which features two drive-thru lanes, one standard and the other designated for online, third party and curbside ordering pick up. The new location marks Patel's 14th cafe.

The new stand-alone cafe is located at 1714 Northwest 23rd Street, near Downtown Oklahoma City and the Oklahoma State Capitol building.

"Opening new locations is always something we look forward to, and there is an extra level of excitement when a new cafe model opens for the first time," said Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC. "Rohit is an extremely dedicated franchisee. We knew his confidence in the brand and passion for the design and construction element of his new cafes would make him the right person for the first double drive-thru location."

With just a few in-restaurant dining tables, the small building footprint allows Tropical Smoothie Cafe to serve guests how they want to be served, leaving ample space for multiple cars and quick, convenient pick up. Likewise, the Oklahoma City location provides an experiential few moments for guests in the drive-thru lane, sending them on a quick escape by paying homage to the Born on a Beach™ history of Tropical Smoothie Cafe with eye-catching visuals.

"I am so honored to be the first franchisee to launch a double drive-thru for Tropical Smoothie Cafe, signifying growth for the brand's tech-driven operations," said Patel, who was part of the design team that developed the plans for the brand's double drive-thru model. "Not only is it a fantastic opportunity to meet the demand for digital ordering, the new model also offers more convenience and a unique guest experience. We can't wait to officially open and see the response to the new design."

Aside from owning and operating locations throughout the Oklahoma and Kansas City markets managed by Hero Hospitality, Patel also sits on the brand-wide construction committee.

In addition to the double drive-thru opening in Oklahoma City, Tropical Smoothie Cafe has reinforced itself as a leader in the fast casual restaurant segment with its spot on QSR magazine's 25 Fastest-Growing Fast-Food Chains in America list, ranking #10 in 2022 among a prestigious group of brands. To view the entire QSR 25 Fastest-Growing Fast-Food Chains in America list, visit: www.qsrmagazine.com/content/25-fastest-growing-fast-food-chains-america

Additionally, Franchise Times recognized Tropical Smoothie Cafe for its impressive growth, naming the concept to its Top 500 list, an exclusive annual ranking of the 500 largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales. The brand moved up 10 spots in its 2022 ranking, listed at #102. To view the full 2022 Franchise Times Top 500 rankings, visit: www.franchisetimes.com/top-500-2022/.

Interested Tropical Smoothie Cafe franchise candidates should have business experience, along with a minimum net worth of $350,000, which includes $125,000 in liquid assets. Candidates who meet these preliminary qualifications will need to make an initial investment ranging between $277,000 - $584,000.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe®

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual cafe concept inspiring a healthier lifestyle with more than 1,150 locations nationwide. For 25 years, the brand has been serving better-for-you smoothies, wraps, sandwiches and flatbreads. Tropical Smoothie Cafe also offers upgraded app technology and enhanced mobile ordering capabilities to further elevate the digital and dine-in cafe experience and emphasize the brand's focus on convenience. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades, including a top 10 ranking in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. It has also been named to Forbes' Best Franchises list, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious list and the Franchise Times Top 400 ranking. Notably, the franchise was also recognized on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers, Nation's Restaurant News' Top 200 and Top 10 Fastest-Growing Chains, Restaurant Business' America's Favorite Chains, and was awarded the TOPSCORE Fund Award and a Fund Score of 910 by FRANdata.

View original content to download multimedia:

