5 Cast Iron Cookware Myths Debunked

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avoiding cast iron because it's too high maintenance? We've rounded up some of the biggest misconceptions about cast iron and we're ready to do some mythbusting.

1. Don't use soap on cast iron.

It's true that soap will break down liquid oils, but once that oil polymerizes to form seasoning, it's durable and can stand up to a little soap, no problem. Just stick to mild dish soap and don't leave it soaking for long. Wash quickly and dry thoroughly.

2. Cooking bacon is the best way to break in a new cast iron skillet.

This is a popular misconception. While the bacon fat can be great for seasoning, most bacon has added sugars that will leave your skillet sticky and messy. Try cornbread or sauteed veggies instead.

3. Cast iron is black.

Raw cast iron is actually gray in color, it's the seasoning that gives cast iron its traditional black appearance. When fats and oils are heated above their smoke point, they polymerize (harden) and darken in color. More oil and higher temperatures will make the iron darken faster - from a bronze color all the way to black.

4. Cleaning cast iron is a pain.

Debatable. Cleaning cast iron isn't more work, it's just a little different than your other cookware. Most meals will clean up with a splash of water and a quick wipe with a sponge. The trick is to use water sparingly and dry completely when done. And it never hurts to add a little extra oil before storing.

5. You can't cook acidic foods in cast iron.

The short answer: Don't sweat over every acidic ingredient. While it's true that long simmering dishes in tomato sauce, for example, will be rough on your seasoning, it's not going to ruin your skillet. Worse case scenario, you'll lose some seasoning, and you can add more later.

Stargazer Cast Iron is a leading manufacturer of premium American-made cast iron cookware.

