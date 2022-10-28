CONTROLTEK Chief Strategy Officer Tom Meehan Promoted to President

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CONTROLTEK, a global leader in asset protection, tracking and visibility solutions, is pleased to announce that current chief strategy officer and chief information security officer Tom Meehan, CFI has been elevated to the role of president.

In his new role, Meehan will continue to guide the company's strategy while being charged with leading CONTROLTEK's core business sectors – Tamper-Evident Packaging, EAS, and RFID. He will also be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the business, sales, and customer growth and retention.

"Tom has been a driving force behind CONTROLTEK's growth and transformation over the past six years, said Rod Diplock, chief executive officer. "I am confident in his direction and vision as he puts into place the strategies and initiatives that will expand our business and position us for unprecedented growth and penetration into the markets we serve."

"I am honored to be named president and excited to lead a team who inspires me every day by their passion and drive to deliver the best solutions for our customers," Meehan said. "I look forward to accelerating our momentum in positioning CONTROLTEK to become the number one solutions provider of asset protection, visibility and tracking in North America."

Meehan brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise with two decades of experience in the retail technology and loss prevention industries. He has served as chief strategy officer and chief information security officer at CONTROLTEK for the past six years. Prior to joining CONTROLTEK Meehan served a 13-year tenure at Bloomingdale's, where he was responsible for physical security, internal investigations, asset protection systems and data analytics.

CONTROLTEK is a global leader in tamper-evident security packaging, retail asset protection and RFID solutions. The company's line of inventory protection and visibility solutions helps financial institutions, government agencies, and retailers protect their assets better and run their operations more efficiently. As a privately held business, with a history of stable growth and a reputation for strong customer focus, CONTROLTEK continues to deliver on its mission every day: to provide solutions that protect and to always deliver on their promises.

