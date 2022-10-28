ScienceMedia Joins Forces with Leading Advocate for Life Sciences in California

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ScienceMedia has joined Biocom California at the Provider level of membership, connecting to more than 1,700 member companies and 500,000 employees across California and beyond. Biocom California is the indisputable leader in accelerating life science in California by advocating for innovation, removing barriers to doing business, and connecting people, talent, and capital.

Medical training and protocol compliance solutions can greatly impact life science and pharma's toughest challenges.

Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., the partnership solidifies ScienceMedia's commitment to their California community of life science and pharma organizations that share the same goal of supporting innovative science and positive impacts on patients' lives.

Vice President of Sales for ScienceMedia, Malachi Bierstein, shares, "By joining Biocom California's esteemed members, it is our goal to share the influence that medical training and protocol compliance solutions have on transforming the life science and pharma's toughest challenges."

Biocom California, the largest, most experienced leader and advocate for California's life science industry, works on behalf of its members to drive public policy, build an enviable network of industry leaders, introduce cutting-edge STEM education programs, and create robust value-drive purchasing programs.

"Given ScienceMedia's devotion to providing innovative education and training to life science organizations, they are an exemplary fit for Biocom California", adds Biocom's Business Development Manager, Kathryn Berger. "I am confident that ScienceMedia will bring great value to our life science professionals and join us in accelerating the success of our community."

Bierstein continues, "For more than 27 years, ScienceMedia has been supporting life science organizations by providing proven disease state training, therapeutic training, and protocol training with multimedia microlearning content through our two core solutions, SMi Source™ and SMi Trial™. It's been established that access to microlearning and continual education improves focus and supports long-term retention by up to 80%. This partnership allows us to build new avenues for that access and connect with brilliant minds along the way."

About ScienceMedia

ScienceMedia improves clinical competency through innovative multimedia learning solutions. SMi Trial™, for site-based trials, and SMi TrialD™, for decentralized or hybrid trials, are protocol compliance management solutions that mitigate clinical risk and decrease trial cost. Built by PhDs, SMi Source™ provides just-in-time, thoroughly referenced information on diseases and clinical trial topics through a mobile-enabled, cloud-based medical science library with more than 360 hours of content and 300+ full courses.

About Biocom California

For over 27 years, Biocom California has helped move the life science industry forward with transformative resources that enable companies to make meaningful connections. Biocom California harnesses the collective power and experience of the most innovative and productive life science clusters in the world, with powerful advocacy and transformative programs to help companies in their quest to improve the human condition.

