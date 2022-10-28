Trilogy Health Services officially breaks ground on new senior living community in Lancaster, Ohio

LANCASTER, Ohio, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilogy Health Services is excited to announce the official groundbreaking of its newest campus in Lancaster, Ohio. The ceremony included Trilogy leadership as well as City of Lancaster Mayor David Scheffler, Lancaster-Fairfield County Chamber President Travis Markwood, and Dean of Campus and Community Relations, Ohio University-Lancaster, Jarrod Tudor.

The 113-room campus will offer a variety of care options including Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care and Post-Acute Healthcare services.

"We're excited to offer a new, best-in-class living option for the seniors who call Lancaster their home," Trilogy Health Services President and CEO Leigh Ann Barney said. "Whether they're looking for personalized care, a compassionate staff, or amenities that meet their every need, our residents will enjoy a fulfilling lifestyle where no two days are ever quite the same."

Built using Trilogy Health Services' two-story Village Center model in partnership with DMK Development Group, the new community will feature 25 Independent Living apartments, 23 Assisted Living units as well as 18 Assisted Living Memory Care units, 35 Skilled Nursing beds, and 12 Skilled Memory Care beds.

The community will feature a mix of studio and one-bedroom apartments and amenities including a full-service bistro, multiple dining areas, complete with a Certified Executive Chef, an activity room, a salon, multi-purpose room as well as a state-of the art physical therapy room and resident fitness center. It is expected to open in early 2024.

The project will represent a total community investment of $22 million and is expected to create over 200 construction jobs, as well as over 125 permanent jobs once the community is open.

The newest Trilogy campus is close to several other senior living communities, including Violet Springs Health Campus in Pickerington in as well as The Oaks at Bethesda and the Oaks at Northpointe in Zanesville. Trilogy has a total of 33 locations in Ohio.

To learn more about Trilogy Health Services, visit www.trilogyhs.com. Search available jobs openings by visiting www.trilogyjobs.com

Trilogy Health Services is an industry-leading operator of nearly 130 senior living communities throughout four states, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. The company has the honor of providing over 10,000 seniors with world-class clinical support, innovative lifestyle programs, and a culture built on the tenets of servant leadership and hospitality. Trilogy employs over 14,000 team members, is a certified Great Place to Work, one of Glassdoor's Top 100 Best Places to Work, and was named one of FORTUNE's Best Places to Work in Aging Services. To learn more about Trilogy Health Services, visit www.trilogyhs.com. To learn about job openings at Trilogy, visit www.trilogyjobs.com

