BrightTower Advises Lightview Capital on its Strategic Investment in Performance Marketing Agency PlusMedia LLC

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PlusMedia, LLC, a leading omnichannel performance marketing organization dedicated to helping brands acquire and retain customers while driving profitable revenue growth, has received strategic investment from an investment group led by Lightview Capital, a leading growth-oriented private equity firm focused on partnering with specialized tech-enabled businesses. Aldine Capital, Harbert Credit Solutions, and Resolute Capital Partners also chose to participate in the financing of PlusMedia's future growth.

BrightTower, a New York City headquartered investment banking and M&A advisory services firm, served as exclusive financial advisor to Lightview Capital in this transaction.

The partnership enables PlusMedia to enhance its highly differentiated offering across traditional and digital media, through investment in talent, capabilities, and technology to further support its clients in driving business growth and leveraging emerging opportunities.

"We are thrilled to partner with Lightview Capital who shares our vision for creating a next generation multichannel performance agency," said Sherry Scapperotti, President & CEO of PlusMedia. "Their operator friendly approach, industry relationships, and access to capital will allow us to accelerate our momentum through organic and inorganic strategies."

"We have been impressed with PlusMedia's strong reputation and success in delivering best-in-class service and exceptional results and are excited to partner with Sherry and her team to accelerate their growth by expanding capabilities to create greater client value. This approach is consistent with our investment strategy of partnering with founder-led companies in our core sectors of focus," said Conor Mullett, Co-founder and Managing Director of Lightview Capital. James Elliott, Vice President at Lightview Capital added, "We're excited to help PlusMedia continue to build on their success through further investment in the Company's data capabilities and technology platform."

Over the past 24 years, PlusMedia has successfully executed on a strategic growth plan that has provided clients with media strategy, campaign planning and analysis, creative services, print production management, and media monetization to serve direct-to-consumer, non-profit, and B2B brands across the globe. As an early pioneer and leader in insert media, the Company has combined their domain expertise with a fully integrated omnichannel approach to performance marketing, providing clients with a true performance partner.

Incepted by Sherry Scapperotti, the Company has expanded organically to over 50 employees and has been servicing clients in North America and internationally.

