Seeing Is Believing: Sylvania Lights Up AAPEX 2022 With Its LED Fog And Powersports Vehicle Lighting

HILLSBORO, N.H., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Osram Sylvania, the leader in automotive lighting solutions for the automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), today announced it will be showcasing its products at the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) taking place Nov. 1-3 in Las Vegas.

"SYLVANIA's presence at AAPEX once again underlines our commitment to our customers and the growth of the automotive aftermarket industry," said Greg Bibbo, senior director of sales and marketing, SYLVANIA. "We are looking forward to showcasing the breadth and depth of our product lines, and how they deliver exceptional performance, style and longevity."

More than 100 years of proven performance and automotive lighting expertise will be on display at SYLVANIA's booth, showing AAPEX attendees the importance of headlight maintenance and auto care. Taking center stage, a display will compare SYLVANIA LED bulb performance versus other brands that lack the same level of superior optical design expertise and engineering strength. And because "seeing is believing," SYLVANIA's booth will feature an ATV to demonstrate this LED bulb performance in action.

The technology-driven products SYLVANIA's booth will showcase include:

LED Fog and Powersports Lighting: While other manufacturers produce LED bulbs that can create a dangerous glare when improperly installed, SYLVANIA LED Fog and Powersports bulbs feature a cool white 6000K color temperature that not only makes vehicles more attractive, but also gives consumers better clarity and contrast when driving through thick fog or off-road at night. With its superior design expertise and engineering strength, SYLVANIA LED Fog and Powersports bulbs are not only built to be long-lasting but also, with proper installation, are designed to improve driver visibility by directing light where it needs to go.

LED Off-Road Lighting: When your vehicle lighting isn't giving you enough light, SYLVANIA offers a versatile range of rugged, durable on-vehicle utility LED light bars and pods designed for superior performance. These off-road lighting products use high power LEDs to produce an extremely high light output, pushing light onto the trail of any adventure.

Auto Care Equipment: In addition to premium automotive lighting, SYLVANIA provides quality auto care products designed so that consumers travel the road with assurance. The suite of products includes the SYLVANIA Roadsight® dash cameras which feature an ultra-compact design, high-resolution video recording, an extra-wide field of view, and lane departure as well as front collision warning systems. In addition, SYLVANIA offers a complete range of products to keep a vehicle's battery healthy, such as smart battery chargers and maintainers with multi-stage charging cycles, as well as lithium-based starters for emergencies. Tire inflators featuring fast inflation times, built-in stem caps, and adapters for versatile use cases also round out SYLVANIA's auto care offerings.

Visit AAPEX booth A2838 to see why millions of drivers choose SYLVANIA for its full range of interior and exterior solutions.

ABOUT OSRAM SYLVANIA

SYLVANIA is a trademark of OSRAM SYLVANIA Inc., the U.S. headquarters of OSRAM. As a global company with a history dating back 110 years and businesses around the world, OSRAM's innovation, ingenuity, technical prowess and industry know-how represent a winning combination for our partners and our consumers. SYLVANIA is professional, reliable and committed to aftermarket solutions, representing a winning combination for our partners and our consumers. As a member of the OSRAM family, SYLVANIA integrated, in-house skills allow for the development of products from research and design to engineering and manufacturing. SYLVANIA's long history of delivering innovative aftermarket solutions continues to drive its mission to create a more connected road for everyone. To learn more, visit our website.

