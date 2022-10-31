Voice.com is bringing NFTs to the PhotoVogue Festival

The NFT marketplace for emerging artists and collectors sparks conversation about the benefits and challenges of Web3

MILAN, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Voice, the leading NFT marketplace, is the official digital art partner of the PhotoVogue Festival 2022, a groundbreaking gathering in Milan, Italy.

The event is a continuation of the partnership between the two organizations that share a common focus: supporting the new voices that will shape our future. Their work together began this summer with an NFT Residency program, PhotoVogue's first project in the Web3 space.

Voice and PhotoVogue will host a panel at the festival entitled, NFTs: A Photographer's Friend or Enemy? on Saturday, November 19 at 7pm CET, where some of the industry's most powerful players will face the NFT revolution head on. Panelists include Head of Global PhotoVogue Alessia Glaviano , renowned photographer Roe Etheridge , and founder and director of African Artists' Foundation and founder of the Lagos Photo Festival, Azu Nwagbogu . Voice's co-founder & CEO Salah Zalatimo will moderate the conversation.

Photographers are one of the groups most prepared to benefit from the rise of NFTs, as their medium adapts easily to a digital space–but many remain skeptical.

"The PhotoVogue Festival sits at the epicenter of the photography community–so there's no better place to have the conversation about how to shape Web3," says Zalatimo. "Together we can ensure photography leads the way into the future of art."

The PhotoVogue Festival is open to the public in Milan from November 17-20. The PhotoVogue NFT collection is available for purchase with credit card on Voice.com/photovogue , with new art dropping throughout the months of October and November.

About Voice

Voice is a digital art marketplace for emerging artists and collectors. The easy-to-use platform is built on blockchain and allows digital art sales through environmentally sustainable practices.

For more information, visit www.voice.com .

About PhotoVogue

PhotoVogue curates a pool of incredible image makers from around the world to create an international database of the most interesting and diverse voices in contemporary photography. Our mission has always been and will continue to be to champion talent, reach into historically excluded communities, improve visual literacy and shape a more just, ethical and inclusive visual world. Run by Alessia Glaviano, the program connects artists, community and commerce through Condé Nast's global creative networks.

PhotoVogue runs an annual festival in Milan. The first conscious fashion photography festival dedicated to the shared ground between ethics and aesthetics. The PhotoVogue Festival is a unique, one-of-a-kind event. It brings together our community since 2016, touching upon meaningful contemporary issues, furthering the conversation around the promotion of creativity and diversity in image making.

Learn more at www.vogue.com/photovogue .

