Warner Recognized as One of 'Upmarket Movers' by BTI Consulting Group

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Norcross + Judd LLP has been recognized as one of the "Upmarket Movers" in litigation by BTI Consulting Group.

This selective award is based solely on client input and recognizes 55 firms of the more than 650 firms that compete for litigation work across the country. According to BTI, the selected firms are increasing their market position by consistently being ahead of the curve when handling new types of increasingly complex matters. Warner is the only Michigan-based law firm on the list.

"Warner takes the time to know our clients' industries and understands the challenges they face from both a legal and an operational standpoint," said Amanda Fielder, a partner at Warner and chair of the firm's Litigation and Dispute Resolution Practice Group. "We like to meet complex challenges head-on with sound, actionable legal counsel personalized to achieve the desired results. We're proud to have earned this BTI recognition, especially since it's based on client input."

Warner represents some of the nation's best-known companies across diverse industries at every level of state and federal courts. BTI has previously recognized Warner as a "Litigation Powerhouse" and as one of the nation's "Most Feared" litigation firms.

