2022 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit to open on Nov 9

Ren Xianliang (2nd from left), secretary-general of the World Internet Conference, briefs the media at a news conference on 2022 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit in Beijing, on Oct 31, 2022. (PRNewswire)

The 2022 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit is scheduled to take place from Nov 9 to 11 in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, with the theme "Towards a Shared Digital Future in a Connected World - Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace."

The 2022 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit, the first annual meeting of the WIC International Organization, will be held both online and offline, with nearly 2,000 representatives from the governments, international organizations, industry associations, global internet enterprises, universities and research institutes from over 120 countries and regions expected, said Ren Xianliang, secretary-general of the World Internet Conference.

As an international organization, the WIC will hold more diversified activities based in Wuzhen, East China's Zhejiang province, but not limited to China, Ren said at a news conference in Beijing on Monday.

The WIC will set up 20 subforums on focal points and hot spots in global cyberspace with focus on cooperation and development, technology and industry, culture and society, and governance and security.

Leading figures in the internet field and other important attendees will be invited to exchange their views on various topics, including digital economy, digital society in COVID-19 pandemic as well as AI and digital ethics, at the subforums, scheduled on the afternoon of Nov 9 and whole day of Nov 10.

The Light of Internet Expo 2022 will spotlight the latest and cutting-edge advances in cyberspace, release new products and a talent fair, focusing on realization of digital-driven common prosperity and carbon peak and neutrality goals, industrial digitalization (industrial internet), digital travel, digital health and cyberspace governance.

In addition, the first ever cloud exhibition hall will be applied to make an everlasting WIC presenting the exhibits 365 days a year, said Wang Gang, head of the publicity department of the Zhejiang Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China.

The conference will also release the blue books of the World Internet Conference, namely the China Internet Development Report 2022 and the World Internet Development Report 2022.

