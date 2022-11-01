Denali Advanced Integration Hires New Head of Global Sales

Denali deepens its executive bench with industry pro Phil Castillo

REDMOND, Wash., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Denali today announced the hiring of Phil Castillo as its new Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales, effective immediately.

Castillo will lead the company's growing sales team as it deepens relationships with existing customers and gains new ones. He comes to Denali with decades of experience working in large organizations such as Hewlett-Packard and Oracle as a top sales leader.

Denali's new CEO Robert Vrij picked Castillo as his next executive hire in his new role. Vrij was named CEO on Oct. 20, 2022.

"Phil will bring consistency in our sales strategy globally, which will be key as we stretch into new markets and grow our account base," Vrij said. "He's a heavy-hitter in the global sales arena, but also someone who mirrors Denali's values of maintaining a family culture and taking care of customers first."

Phil comes to Denali with decades of experience working to build strategic value for customers through software, services, and automation technologies like machine learning.

Castillo's most recent role was as Oracle's Group Vice President, High Technology and Media, with global responsibility driving customer transformation and success. Phil Castillo LinkedIn. He also serves as an advisory board member to Lucent Labs.

Castillo has successfully led sales teams for more than 20 years, building valuable experience across technology, services, and market segments. "I have always respected Denali and am excited about the future," Phil said. "This is a great opportunity to build on an incredible business and drive global consistency leveraging best practices across the organization."

In previous roles, Castillo was HPE's Vice President Sales and GM for the U.S. Western region, responsible for over $2 billion of services, hybrid cloud and hardware solutions sales. His experience includes Vice President U.S. Sales for HPE's Networking business, where he played a critical role in driving 18 consecutive quarters of growth. Prior to HPE he had a successful 9-year career at Cisco Systems building and leading sales teams with success across multiple technologies and markets. He also has significant start-up experience in the networking and blockchain spaces.

Castillo attended California State University at Long Beach where he majored in economics, received two NCAA All American awards, and was a member of the U.S. National Water Polo Team.

About Denali Advanced Integration

Since 1992, Denali has been among the most trusted and prominent IT solution providers in North America. Denali is a customer-focused, family-owned IT company with a global workforce that is passionate about exceeding expectations in every customer engagement. Headquartered in Redmond, Washington, Denali has a global footprint with operations and capabilities across 130 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. www.denaliai.com

